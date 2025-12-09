National Planning Council Participates In Doha Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Planning Council (NPC) participated in the 23rd edition of the Doha Forum, held under the patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on December 6–7.

Representing the Council, Ahmad Khalid Al-Sumaiti, Director of the International Indicators and International Cooperation Department joined a roundtable titled“Justice in Action: Global & Regional Governance Strategies.”

During the session, Al-Sumaiti emphasised that strengthened cooperation among GCC countries is a key driver in advancing shared development goals-particularly those related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the inclusive national development frameworks underpinning Qatar National Vision 2030.

He noted that Qatar's institutional architecture, through the National Planning Council, is anchored in an integrated, data-driven evaluation approach that reinforces rigorous monitoring of SDG progress and ensures public policies remain responsive to the needs of all segments of society.

Al-Sumaiti stated:“At the heart of Qatar National Vision 2030 lies a firm commitment to inclusive, data-driven development-ensuring that public policies are mapped, assessed, and refined to meet the aspirations of all members of society and effectively advance collective progress.”

He further stressed that these developments reaffirm Qatar's commitment to building coordinated and evidence-based systems, bolstering regional and global cooperation to make it more resilient and adaptable.

Al-Sumaiti also underscored NPC's continued support for the Doha Forum as a key platform for constructive dialogue, policy innovation, and collaborative action in addressing global challenges.

