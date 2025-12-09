Things To Consider Before Getting A Torque Tester

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Torque Testing in Automation Labs: Key Criteria for Choosing the Right Torque Tester

December 9, 2025 by David Edwards

Imagine inspecting a freshly made product or assembly for quality issues and finding that a few fasteners feel suspiciously loose. The sinking realisation that an entire project could be compromised due to inadequate torque measurements can easily stop anyone in their tracks.

That's why the right torque tester can be an invaluable tool for your project. However, buying the correct tester the first time requires some preparation, including thorough research. Below are some of the more important things to think about as you begin looking for the best torque tester for your needs.

Static or Dynamic Torque

The first step in torque measurement is knowing what type of torque you are measuring. There are typically two types of torque testing: static and dynamic. An example of static torque would be checking the torque of a bolt after it has been tightened, with the item being held still.

Dynamic torque occurs when parts are in motion while being fastened. For example, in the measurement of the torque of a working electric motor, it is considered as dynamic torque.

Knowing whether the application comprises moving or stationary elements is crucial when selecting a torque tester. Choosing the incorrect one might lead to inaccurate results or even product damage.

Ensure Compatibility with Your Tools

A basic rule of thumb to stick to if you want to find the right torque tester for your laboratory is that it should be compatible with the fasteners and equipment you are working with.

You may be thinking you are saving a few bucks for the ideal tester, only to have it arrive, and it doesn't fit the specified nuts and bolts or latch onto your wrenches. Do your research before buying to find one that fits your needs, so you do not get stuck with an item that does not work as expected.

Measurement Range

Have you ever attempted to crack a nut with a sledgehammer? It's overkill. Torque testers work on the same basis. You should look for a torque tester that can accommodate the range of measurements required by your applications.

When you use a tester that does not fall within the needed range, you risk putting too much strain or not enough on your equipment. Therefore, when selecting the ideal torque tester, look for the one that fits your requirements within the 20% to 100% range. Always read the product specifications before purchasing.

Calibration Process

Even the most advanced torque tester is only as reliable as its calibration. As time passes, sensors tend to drift, components wear, and environmental factors, like temperature changes, will affect its accuracy. T

herefore, when you buy a torque tester, make sure you ask the manufacturer how frequently you should calibrate it and whether it's possible to do it in-house or if you need to take it to a specialist. Keeping your torque tester well-calibrated helps keep your measurements accurate and increase the life of your equipment while maintaining quality assurance standards.

Conclusion

The demands of the project dictate the sort of torque tester that is most appropriate. Before purchasing a torque tester, make sure you know how it will be used and which equipment will be tested.

Since manufacturers have widely varying torque testing requirements, a wide variety of torque testers exist on the market to meet the needs of any given project. The most important thing to look for in a torque tester is a versatile instrument that can measure torque over a wide range of scales.