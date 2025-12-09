Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Homes Damaged In Renewed Israeli Airstrikes On Southern Lebanon


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on several areas in southern Lebanon late last night to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), the raids were launched in multiple waves, targeting the valley between the towns of Azzeh and Roumine Arki, the outskirts of the town of Jbaa, and the heights of Jabal Safi added that Israeli aircraft also struck Wadi Zifta twice, noting that the airstrikes caused damage to a number of homes on the outskirts of Jbaa November 2014 ceasefire agreement mandated the withdrawal of Israeli forces from border villages and towns in southern Lebanon within 60 days. Yet Israeli forces continue to maintain a presence in five locations, in defiance of the agreement, despite Beirut's approval of an extension until February 18.

Gulf Times

