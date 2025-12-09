403
Indonesia Sends Back Two Dutch Nationals Convicted of Drug Trafficking
(MENAFN) Indonesia has returned two Dutch nationals convicted of drug trafficking under a new bilateral agreement with the Netherlands, state media reported.
I Nyoman Gede Surya Mataram, Indonesia’s deputy minister for immigration and correctional coordination, told a state-run news agency late Monday that the transfer was the outcome of intensive coordination between the two nations.
This development follows the signing of a Practical Arrangement agreement between Indonesia and the Netherlands earlier this month, paving the way for repatriations.
"The governments of Indonesia and the Netherlands have reached a Practical Arrangement agreement for the repatriation of two Dutch nationals convicted in narcotics cases, one named Siegfried Mets, who is sentenced to death, and the other, Ali Tokman, who is sentenced to life imprisonment," said the Indonesian deputy minister.
Siegfried Mets, 74, had been on death row since 2008 after being convicted of smuggling 600,000 ecstasy pills.
Ali Tokman, arrested in 2014 at Surabaya's Juanda International Airport with 6 kilograms of drugs in his baggage, was sentenced to life imprisonment. He has spent the past 11 years serving his sentence in an Indonesian prison.
