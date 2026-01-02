UN Climate Change Conference COP31 To Be Held In Antalya In November 2026
The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) will take place in Antalya, Türkiye, from 9 to 20 November 2026, according to an announcement by Türkiye's Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change.
As reported by Azernews, Australia has transferred the hosting rights to Türkiye and withdrawn from the co-chair role, paving the way for Antalya to host the global climate summit in 2026.
In a statement, the Ministry said:“COP31 will be held in Antalya from 9 to 20 November 2026. Türkiye will become a hub of climate diplomacy.”
The conference is expected to bring together world leaders, policymakers, climate experts, and civil society representatives to advance global action on climate change and sustainability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment