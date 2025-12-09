403
Thailand, Cambodia Exchange Blame Amid Border Clashes
(MENAFN) Thailand conducted airstrikes in Cambodia on Monday, as the two neighboring Southeast Asian nations accused each other of breaching a US-mediated ceasefire.
The border conflict, which traces back more than fifty years, escalated into violence in July. US President Donald Trump successfully brokered a temporary truce after five days of fighting.
According to the Royal Thai Army, new confrontations began on Sunday when Cambodian forces allegedly opened fire on Thai soldiers in eastern Ubon Ratchathani province. One Thai soldier was killed and four others injured, after which additional Thai troops faced attacks with artillery and drones at Anupong Base.
Royal Thai Air Force spokesman Air Marshal Jackkrit Thammavichai later announced that F-16 fighter jets were dispatched to “reduce Cambodia’s military capabilities to the minimum level necessary to safeguard national security and protect civilians.”
On the Cambodian side, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Lieutenant General Maly Socheata stated on Sunday evening that Thai forces had launched multiple assaults on Cambodian positions using small arms, mortars, and tanks.
“The Thai side also falsely accused Cambodia without any basis, despite the fact that Cambodian forces did not retaliate at all,” she added, while denying Thai assertions of a military buildup along the border.
The origins of the border dispute date to the colonial era, when France, which governed Cambodia until 1953, drew the boundary lines between the two countries. The conflict in July resulted in dozens of deaths and forced over 200,000 people on both sides to flee their homes.
