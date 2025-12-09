FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES SPORTS DOCUMENTARY FEATURE“THE MIGHTY OAKS”

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the feature sports documentary THE MIGHTY OAKS, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms, starting December 9, 2025.

THE MIGHTY OAKS is a feature documentary set in Morgan Hill, CA, where parents and athletes built a high school lacrosse program from scratch. What began as a grassroots effort in 2015 grew into a thriving boys' and girls' varsity legacy. The film follows the 2024 boys' team chasing one last title, but it's more than a sports story-it's about identity, grief, leadership, and resilience. One player embraces his adoption with courage. Another plays in memory of his late brother. Coaches, many of them founders, struggle to balance competitiveness and compassion. With emotional interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, the film explores how these young men face life, not just the scoreboard. Ultimately, THE MIGHTY OAKS is a tribute to teamwork, community, and the growth that happens when people come together-win or lose.

Directed by Brendan Harty, THE MIGHTY OAKS was co-written by Harty and Erik Swanson, and co-produced by Harty, Brad Ledwith, and Swanson. Interview subjects include: Brad Ledwith, Nolan Ledwith, Ben Ledwith, Kenyen Castro, Gavin Herr and Tanner Holeman.

"THE MIGHTY OAKS started as a dream in our backyards and grew into something that changed our community,” said Executive Producer Brad Ledwith.“This film captures what happens when you give young people something to believe in-they don't just build a team, they build character. As a founder, coach, and father to two of these athletes, I'm proud audiences will see the heart and resilience that makes Morgan Hill lacrosse special."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire THE MIGHTY OAKS directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

