Planned LNG Market Expands With 9.9% CAGR Industrial Sector Leads Consumption
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the planned LNG market size was valued at $102.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $58.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2030. Planned LNG refers to LNG terminal infrastructure incorporating both liquefaction and regasification capacity, which is essential to support the expanding global demand for natural gas.
The rapid developments in LNG supply chains, rising gas-fired power requirements, and the ongoing transition toward cleaner fuels are among the primary drivers boosting the planned LNG market worldwide.
🌏 Asia-Pacific Leads the Global LNG Demand
The planned LNG market is experiencing significant growth due to the rapidly increasing LNG consumption across the Asia-Pacific region. Several factors contribute to this growing demand:
Expanding industrialization
Rising populations
Enhanced gas-fired power generation
Energy security concerns
Transition to cleaner fuels
Countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan continue to accelerate LNG imports to replace coal-based energy and strengthen environmental commitments.
Meanwhile, countries like Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia hold strong positions as leading LNG liquefaction hubs in the region, contributing significantly to the regional and global LNG supply.
🇺🇸 U.S. Emerges as a Global LNG Powerhouse
The U.S. has dramatically expanded its liquefaction capacity and, in 2019, became the third-largest LNG producer in the world, surpassing Russia and Malaysia. This growth has been supported by:
Increasing shale gas production
New liquefaction facility additions
Expansion of existing LNG export terminals
Strong government support for LNG infrastructure
Growing partnerships in the global gas market
The rapid increase in U.S. LNG exports has significantly influenced global LNG trade dynamics and strengthened the country's role in the planned LNG market.
⚙️ Market Segmentation: Technology Overview
The planned LNG market is segmented into liquefaction and regasification technologies.
🔹 1. Liquefaction – Largest Segment (2019)
The liquefaction segment captured the highest market share in 2019 in terms of both revenue and volume. This dominance is attributed to:
The rising number of new LNG export terminal projects
Significant expansion of existing liquefaction capacity
Strong investments from leading LNG-producing countries
Major LNG-exporting countries such as the U.S., Qatar, and Australia continue to invest heavily in liquefaction infrastructure to meet increasing global LNG demand.
🔹 2. Regasification
The regasification segment is also experiencing steady growth, supported by:
Rising LNG imports in developing nations
Development of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs)
Investments in LNG-to-power projects
Regasification capacity expansion is particularly strong in Asia-Pacific and parts of Europe.
🏭 Market Segmentation: End-Use Industry Insights
Based on end-use industry, the planned LNG market is categorized into:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
🏭 Industrial Sector – Largest Consumer (2019)
The industrial segment dominated in 2019, both in revenue and volume, due to increased energy requirements across manufacturing, petrochemicals, cement, and heavy industries. The industrial sector is also expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.
The shift from coal and oil to natural gas for cleaner industrial operations continues to support strong LNG demand.
🏘️ Residential & Commercial
Rising urbanization, improved gas distribution networks, and increasing adoption of natural gas in heating and cooking applications are driving growth in these sectors.
🌍 Regional Market Analysis
The planned LNG market is analyzed across:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)
🌏 Asia-Pacific – Market Leader (Over 40% Share in 2019)
Asia-Pacific dominated the market and continues to lead global LNG consumption due to:
Rapid urbanization
Expanding industrial base
Government initiatives to adopt cleaner fuels
Massive investments in LNG infrastructure
🇺🇸 North America – Fastest Future Growth (CAGR 20%)
North America is projected to register a remarkable CAGR of nearly 20% in the coming years, driven by:
Increasing LNG exports
New pipeline and terminal expansions
Rising investments in liquefaction capacity
🇪🇺 Europe
Europe's focus on reducing carbon emissions, along with the need for energy diversification, is boosting LNG demand and regasification capacity development.
🌍 LAMEA
Large-scale LNG investments in Qatar, the UAE, and Latin America are contributing to steady growth in liquefaction and regasification projects.
🧩 Key Players in the Planned LNG Market
The major companies operating in the planned LNG market include:
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Exxon Mobil Corporation
LNG Croatia LLC
Energy Transfer LP
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Freeport LNG
PETROBRAS
Sempra Energy
ConocoPhillips Company
Equinor ASA
Korea Gas Corporation
Venture Global LNG
Gasum
Other relevant players include:
Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd
Hitachi
Petronet LNG Ltd
Samsung C&T Corporation
CTCI Resources Engineering Inc.
These companies focus on investments, terminal expansions, technology integration, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence.
🦠 Impact of COVID-19 on the Planned LNG Market
The pandemic affected LNG demand and project timelines due to:
Supply chain disruptions
Decline in industrial activity
Delay in pipeline and terminal construction
Volatile natural gas prices
However, LNG demand has rebounded strongly post-2021, driven by energy security needs and economic recovery across Asia-Pacific and Europe.
🎯 Conclusion
The planned LNG market is undergoing significant growth driven by rising global LNG demand, especially across Asia-Pacific, along with increased liquefaction and regasification capacity investments. With industrial applications leading consumption and North America emerging as a key growth region, the market is set for robust expansion through 2030.
Growing energy transitions, development of LNG infrastructure, and strategic investments by leading players will continue to shape the future of the planned LNG industry.
