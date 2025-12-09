Qatar Underscores Commitment To Continue Humanitarian Role In Sri Lanka

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday with Member of Parliament and Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka H E Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando.

Their discussions during the meeting focused on advancing cooperation between the two countries, addressing the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah that recently struck Sri Lanka, and exploring possible areas of support from the State of Qatar, including humanitarian aid, early recovery assistance, rehabilitation of critical infrastructure, and livelihood protection programs.

Al Misnad underscored the State of Qatar's commitment to continuing its humanitarian role and supporting its partners in Sri Lanka, as well as working with them to identify urgent intervention priorities to ensure an effective and sustainable response.

For his part, Dr. Fernando expressed his country's gratitude to the State of Qatar for its solidarity and enduring readiness to support the people of Sri Lanka in times of crises and natural disasters.

