Foreign Currencies, Including Dollar And Saudi Riyal, Pour Into Donation Boxes For Kabir's Proposed Babri Masjid

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 9 (IANS) Foreign currencies from multiple countries, including US dollars, Saudi riyals, and Bangladeshi takas, have been deposited in the donation boxes set up by suspended Trinamool Congress leader and Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir for the proposed construction of the Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Till Monday evening, currency notes from several countries, including US dollars, Saudi Arabian riyals, Malaysian ringgits, and Bangladeshi takas, were found in the donation boxes.

Associates close to the TMC rebel leader said that even the team counting the money could not identify every foreign currency that they received. By Monday evening, a little over Rs 2.10 crore had been credited to Kabir's bank account.

His followers also said that Rs 37.33 lakh was recovered after counting the money stored in six donation boxes.

On Tuesday, Kabir stepped back amid the growing criticism over naming the proposed mosque after Babri, stating, "Not every brick or rod will be built with the name of Babur. After the mosque is built, a gate will be built in the name of Babar."

However, there is still no clarity on the planned size or overall scale of the mosque.

People associated with Kabir said that donations have so far been gathered in 12 trunks and bags. Around 30 people have already been engaged for the counting work, which has continued since Sunday night.

Sources said that one of the money-counting machines stopped working midway, prompting the team to bring in more machines. All foreign currency has been kept aside. New donation letters reached Kabir's residence on Tuesday as well.

Supplies such as bricks and sand continue to arrive at the site.

Last week, Kabir was suspended from the Trinamool Congress after he went ahead with plans to lay the foundation stone for a Babri Masjid styled mosque in Beldanga in Murshidabad district. The event was held on Saturday despite objections raised by the Trinamool Congress leadership.