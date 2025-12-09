Environmental Building Designs Expands Into Full Architectural Design Services Following Team Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)



SUNSHINE COAST, QLD - Environmental Building Designs has officially expanded its service offering to include full architectural design capabilities, marking a major milestone for the long-established design firm, effective immediately. The enhancement follows the addition of registered architect Daniel Lindahl, enabling the company to take on a broader range of residential, commercial, and industrial projects without outsourcing.

For more than three decades, Environmental Building Designs has served clients across the Sunshine Coast and Australia with comprehensive building design and project management services. With the integration of architectural expertise, the firm can now deliver larger, more complex design solutions entirely in-house, improving continuity, efficiency, and quality control throughout the project lifecycle.

“Partnering with Daniel strengthens what we can deliver for clients across the Sunshine Coast and beyond,” said Kaarlo Pesu, Founder of Environmental Building Designs.“His architectural expertise complements our long-standing experience in residential, commercial, and industrial design, allowing us to take on a wider range of projects without outsourcing. Together, we can provide a seamless design process and more complete solutions for clients anywhere in the country.”

The expanded service offering positions Environmental Building Designs as a unified, end-to-end provider capable of handling concept design, architectural documentation, approvals, consultant coordination, and project oversight. Clients benefit from a single team managing all phases of the design and approval process, reducing delays and ensuring cohesive project outcomes.

With the relaunch of its architectural design services, the company is now equipped to support a wider variety of builds, from custom homes and renovations to commercial facilities, industrial structures, and regionally specific designs across Queensland and interstate locations.

About Environmental Building Designs

Environmental Building Designs is an architectural building design company based on the Sunshine Coast, QLD, with additional project work across Tasmania and Australia. Established in 1993, the firm specialises in residential, commercial, and industrial design supported by practical project management and sustainable building practices. The team provides end-to-end services from concept to completion, ensuring functional, efficient, and client-focused outcomes for every project.

Learn more at