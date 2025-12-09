'Will Always Stand With Puducherry, Our Flag Will Fly Here': Vijay

MENAFN - IANS) Puducherry, Dec 9 (IANS) Actor-politician Vijay on Tuesday said that he will always stand with the people of Puducherry and his party will make strides in the union territory's politics.

“I will always stand with the people of Puducherry, and in the coming Assembly elections, the flag of our party will surely fly here,” he declared as he addressed his first major public rally in Puducherry.

Stressing emotional unity over political boundaries, he said Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may be separate states on paper, but“we are all one family”.

The rally was held under tight security in the aftermath of the Karur tragedy that claimed 41 lives.

The meeting took place at the Uppalam Harbour Complex, where only 5,000 people were allowed entry after rigorous scanning and verification. Police deployment began in the early hours, and every attendee underwent strict security checks before entering the venue.

As Vijay arrived on stage, he greeted supporters with waves and gestures, triggering thunderous cheers from the crowd.

Referring to the political legacy of M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), Vijay said it was Puducherry that once reminded Tamil Nadu not to forget MGR.

Rejecting suggestions that his political voice would be confined only to Tamil Nadu, he said he would fight just as strongly for the rights and concerns of Puducherry. He praised the Puducherry administration for the elaborate security arrangements at the venue and took a sharp swipe at the Tamil Nadu government, saying it should learn from these measures.

“They will not learn on their own,” he remarked, adding that the people would deliver the lesson in the next election.

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, Vijay said Puducherry continues to be denied full statehood despite repeated demands being raised in the Assembly.

He accused the Central government of failing to generate adequate employment, bring in IT companies, or even set clear performance targets for its ministers.

He also alleged that the Karaikal region had been virtually neglected and pushed to the margins of development.

Highlighting civic infrastructure issues, Vijay said Puducherry lacks sufficient parking facilities and public toilets.

He urged people not to trust the DMK, alleging that the Union government has not allotted adequate funds to Puducherry, forcing the administration to depend on loans.

He further claimed that Puducherry remains the only place in India without a proper ration shop system.

Concluding his speech, Vijay reiterated his commitment to the people of Puducherry and asserted that his political movement would expand beyond Tamil Nadu, with the union territory playing a key role in the party's future electoral strategy.