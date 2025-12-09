403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
One Hundred Abducted Nigerian Students Released
(MENAFN) Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's president, announced Monday that 100 abducted schoolchildren have been released from captivity in the nation's north-central territory, while demanding accelerated efforts to liberate remaining hostages.
The president received updates regarding the safe recovery of pupils from St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School located in Papiri, within Niger State's Agwara Local Government Area, his special adviser for information and strategy Bayo Onanuga disclosed in an official statement.
Armed militants raided the Catholic educational institution on Nov. 21, seizing numerous pupils and faculty members. The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora documented that no fewer than 303 students had vanished following the assault.
Standing alongside Niger State Governor Umar Bago, Tinubu commended security forces for facilitating the students' return while pressing them to expedite rescue operations for those who remain in captivity—both students and educators.
"We must account for all the victims," he said.
The president guaranteed worried families that collaborative operations between federal authorities and Niger State officials continue toward reuniting every kidnapped student. He emphasized that security forces must coordinate closely with regional governors to block similar abductions going forward.
"Our children should no longer be sitting ducks for heartless terrorists intent on disrupting their education and subjecting them and their parents to unspeakable trauma," he added.
This mass abduction occurred amid escalating tensions after US President Donald Trump issued warnings of potential military intervention against Nigeria over purported Christian killings. Abuja has firmly rejected these accusations, characterizing them as distortions of actual circumstances.
The president received updates regarding the safe recovery of pupils from St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School located in Papiri, within Niger State's Agwara Local Government Area, his special adviser for information and strategy Bayo Onanuga disclosed in an official statement.
Armed militants raided the Catholic educational institution on Nov. 21, seizing numerous pupils and faculty members. The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora documented that no fewer than 303 students had vanished following the assault.
Standing alongside Niger State Governor Umar Bago, Tinubu commended security forces for facilitating the students' return while pressing them to expedite rescue operations for those who remain in captivity—both students and educators.
"We must account for all the victims," he said.
The president guaranteed worried families that collaborative operations between federal authorities and Niger State officials continue toward reuniting every kidnapped student. He emphasized that security forces must coordinate closely with regional governors to block similar abductions going forward.
"Our children should no longer be sitting ducks for heartless terrorists intent on disrupting their education and subjecting them and their parents to unspeakable trauma," he added.
This mass abduction occurred amid escalating tensions after US President Donald Trump issued warnings of potential military intervention against Nigeria over purported Christian killings. Abuja has firmly rejected these accusations, characterizing them as distortions of actual circumstances.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment