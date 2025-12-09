Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Maha Govt Receives 719 Complaints Over Alleged Use Of Fake Disability Certificates

2025-12-09 01:45:29
(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, Dec 9 (IANS) The Maharashtra government has received complaints against 719 government employees for allegedly using fake disability certificates to avail benefits under various welfare schemes, Divyang Welfare Minister Atul Save informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Minister Save said the verification of disability certificates has been made mandatory following directives from the central government as well as the state Divyang Welfare Department.

He assured that strict action would be taken wherever irregularities are detected. The Minister was responding to a question raised by NCP (SP) MLA Bapu Pathare in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Under government rules, any employee found using a fake certificate or possessing a certificate showing disability below 40 per cent will face action under Section 11 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, in addition to disciplinary proceedings.

A government resolution issued on October 9, 2025, had directed all departments to complete verification of disability certificates and submit detailed reports within three months, by January 8, 2026.

“So far, complaints related to fake UDID (Unique Disability ID) certificates have been received from 719 employees, and the concerned departments have been instructed to verify these cases and initiate action as per rules,” Minister Save said.

Only individuals with benchmark disabilities of 40 per cent or above are eligible for benefits such as reservation in government jobs, promotions and other government schemes, he added.

The Minister also noted that the government recently issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at strengthening protections for Divyang (differently-abled) persons against exploitation, abuse and violence.

The SOPs empower District and Sub-Divisional Magistrates to act swiftly to ensure immediate and effective intervention in such cases, in line with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

IANS

