Tether Secures $81M Funding Boost For Cutting-Edge Generative Bionics Innovation

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Stablecoin giant Tether invests in Italian humanoid robotics startup

In a strategic move supporting advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics, Tether has announced its participation as a key backer in an €70 million ($81 million) funding round for Generative Bionics, an Italian AI startup specializing in humanoid robots. The funding round was led by CDP Venture Capital's AI fund, with contributions from AMD Ventures, Duferco, Eni Next, and RoboIT.

According to an official statement, Tether aims to bolster the development of physical AI systems designed for industrial-scale performance and human-centric interaction. The firm outlined its intention to support Generative Bionics in accelerating the validation of its humanoid platform, establishing initial production facilities, and integrating these solutions into the broader robotics ecosystem. The company's focus on edge AI solutions aligns with its broader strategy of investing in emerging technologies that enhance human potential and reduce dependence on centralized, Big Tech-controlled systems.

Generative Bionics' roots trace back to the Italian Institute of Technology, where it originated as a research spinoff. The startup is focused on creating humanoid robots capable of operating within real-world environments, such as factory production lines, leveraging advanced physical AI capabilities. This development marks a significant step toward more autonomous, adaptable robotics engineered to meet industrial demands.

Tether emphasized that its investments extend across five key sectors: finance, power, data, education, and evolution. The AI sector, which includes humanoid robotics, falls under the 'evolution' category, highlighting the company's focus on forward-looking technologies that expand the scope of human abilities. With a robust financial position-marked by quarterly profits surpassing $10 billion-Tether has been actively diversifying through investments across multiple sectors. Reports indicate it contemplated a potential $1.15 billion investment in Germany's Neura, a leading AI robotics firm, further underscoring its strategic focus on cutting-edge AI developments.

The firm also pointed to other AI initiatives, including investments in brain-computer interfaces via Blackrock Neurotech and collaborations with Northern Data and Rumble to develop a global GPU compute network for large-scale, privacy-preserving AI research. These efforts reflect Tether's broader commitment to fostering innovation in the AI and robotics landscape, illustrating a clear intent to shape the future of human-AI collaboration.

Source: Tether

