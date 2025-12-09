Gearbox Fleet Software Highlights Rising Maintenance And Compliance Demands For Fleets In Canada And The United States

MENAFN - GetNews) Gearbox introduces a structured maintenance platform that helps Canadian and US fleets improve compliance through organised inspection records and clearer documentation.

Vancouver, BC, Canada - Gearbox Fleet Software Ltd is highlighting the increasing importance of organised maintenance practices as fleets across Canada and the United States adjust to evolving regulatory expectations. Canadian carriers must meet the requirements of the National Safety Code Canada, while American operators follow the Department of Transportation and FMCSA maintenance rules. As inspections become more detailed and more closely monitored, organisations are adopting fleet maintenance software and fleet compliance software to strengthen documentation and day-to-day processes.







Gearbox maintenance dashboard used by fleets across North America.

Gearbox was originally developed in Australia and has been adopted in North America over the past two years by transport companies, municipal operations, construction businesses, agricultural groups, and equipment contractors. The platform offers a clearer way to manage inspections, maintenance events, defect reporting, and service records within a structured system.

Many fleets continue to rely on paper inspection sheets, spreadsheets, email threads, and shared folders. These older methods can create gaps when multiple teams or locations are involved. Missed inspections, incomplete defect follow-up, and inconsistent records can place fleets at risk during NSC or DOT USA audits. Gearbox provides a single platform that captures all maintenance activity as it occurs. When an inspection is completed or a defect is logged, the information enters the system instantly and becomes part of the asset's history.

For Canadian carriers, Gearbox supports the expectations of the National Safety Code Canada by centralising daily inspections, repair documentation, service schedules, and Prestart evidence. During an audit or CVOR review, fleets can present a complete record of work performed and corrective action taken.

For American fleets operating under DOT USA and FMCSA rules, Gearbox helps maintain accurate vehicle files that include inspection reports, documentation of defect correction, and confirmation of completed service intervals. This gives teams a reliable view of open issues, required inspections, and upcoming service work.

Many North American maintenance activities occur in the field. Gearbox provides a straightforward mobile tool that allows operators to complete inspections or report defects even with limited connectivity. Once the device reconnects, the information syncs automatically. Light-duty vehicles, heavy trucks, trailers, and equipment can follow individual service schedules while remaining documented in one system.

As regulatory pressure increases, accurate records and consistent processes are becoming essential for fleets seeking to reduce risk and maintain compliance. Gearbox provides a structured approach that helps organisations improve visibility, strengthen maintenance practices, and support long-term reliability across Canada and the United States.