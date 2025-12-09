Centre Approves Rs 68.67 Crore For 25 New Road Projects In Tripura

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) The Ministry of Rural Development on Tuesday approved 25 new road projects in Tripura under the Road Connectivity component of the PM-JANMAN scheme.

These projects cover a total length of 65.38 kilometres and will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 68.67 crore.

The move is expected to significantly boost infrastructure and connectivity in the state, especially in remote tribal regions.

“The Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned 25 road projects measuring 65.38 km length under the Road Connectivity component of PM-JANMAN, with an estimated investment of Rs 68.67 crore for Tripura,” the ministry stated.

According to the ministry, the new roads will provide all-weather connectivity to 30 habitations belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

Better roads are expected to improve the daily lives of these communities by making travel easier and safer throughout the year.

“Enhance connectivity in rural areas, bridging the gap between remote villages and urban centres,” it added.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening rural connectivity and linking remote villages with nearby towns and urban centres.

Officials believe that improved transport links will support economic activity, help local trade grow, and create more job opportunities for people living in these areas.

The project is also expected to make essential services more accessible. With better roads, residents of tribal regions will find it easier to reach hospitals, schools, and local markets.

This, in turn, can help improve health outcomes, boost education levels, and support income growth.

The ministry said these developments align with the government's broader vision of building a stronger Northeast and working toward a developed India under the Viksit Bharat mission.

The PM-JANMAN projects are expected to play a transformative role in the region and reaffirm the government's commitment to inclusive growth for all tribal communities in the Northeast.

Officials added that the improved connectivity would bring long-term benefits, helping tribal groups integrate more closely with mainstream economic activities and supporting overall development across Tripura.