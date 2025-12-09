403
Russia starts to feel the impact of Western sanctions—Macron
(MENAFN) France’s President Emmanuel Macron stated on Monday that Western restrictions are beginning to weigh heavily on Russia’s economy, suggesting that the growing financial pressure is strengthening Ukraine’s position before major peace discussions in London.
According to reports, he delivered these remarks while appearing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shortly before meeting with the British and German leaders.
Macron noted that punitive measures adopted in recent months by both the EU and the US are now producing visible economic consequences for Moscow. He emphasized that “The fact that Ukraine is resisting in this war, and the fact that the Russian economy is starting to suffer, especially after our latest sanctions and the US sanctions, is important,” describing the situation as a key factor shaping diplomatic momentum.
He added that this shift supports a more unified international approach, explaining that “The main issue now is convergence between European, Ukrainian and US positions to finalize these peace negotiations under acceptable conditions for Ukraine, for the Europeans and for collective security.”
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, hosting the talks, reaffirmed Europe’s consistent stance, stating, “We stand with Ukraine. If there is to be a ceasefire, it must be a just and lasting ceasefire,” and noting that the principles behind European backing “have held for a very, very long time.”
Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz commented that the direction of the negotiations “remains open,” but stressed the need for continued resolve. He said, “We remain strongly behind Ukraine because the destiny of this country is the destiny of Europe,” while acknowledging he was “skeptical about some of the details” in US proposals. Still, he insisted Europe’s dedication to Kyiv “should not be doubted.”
Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the European leaders for organizing the meeting and emphasized its necessity for addressing "very sensitive issues." He highlighted the significance of close coordination, saying that unity between Europe and Ukraine—and alignment among Europe, Ukraine, and the US—remains essential. As he put it, "There are some things which we can't manage without (the) Americans, (and) things which we cannot manage without Europe. That's why need to make some important decisions."
