Syria's Leader Plans to Strengthen Ties with Egypt, Iraq
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has announced plans to elevate diplomatic relations with Egypt and Iraq, characterizing existing ties as "acceptable" while pushing for advancement "to a greater and higher level."
During remarks delivered to a Damascus resident delegation Sunday—coinciding with Liberation Day celebrations marking one year since Bashar al-Assad's removal from power—al-Sharaa detailed Syria's recalibrated foreign policy framework centered on establishing comprehensive regional and international equilibrium.
"Syria has created a type of balance in its relations that was impossible to achieve over the past hundred years," al-Sharaa declared. "Today, the entire world is not looking toward Damascus in vain."
The Syrian leader characterized Damascus's relationships with Washington, Moscow, and Beijing as "good."
"Everyone is satisfied, and things are going well," he stated, noting that connections with France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain have similarly proven constructive.
Regarding regional partnerships, al-Sharaa praised Syria's diplomatic standing with Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE as "ideal," while acknowledging that Egyptian and Iraqi relations remain "acceptable," with aspirations for their evolution "to a more advanced and significant stage."
This diplomatic equilibrium has transformed Syria into an "influential actor" on both regional and global stages, al-Sharaa emphasized, positioning Damascus as an exemplar of stability and enduring peace.
"We aim for Syria to embody this spirit and this revival," he said.
"The most important investment is investing in this historic turning point," al-Sharaa stressed, cautioning against wasting this critical juncture.
"We're not prepared to pay such a price every ten years."
Early Monday morning, mosques nationwide conducted "victory chants" commemorating the first anniversary of Assad's downfall, responding to directives from the Ministry of Religious Endowments.
Military processions drew massive civilian turnout across Damascus, surrounding provinces, Daraa, Hama, Aleppo, Idlib, and Latakia.
Throughout recent days, Syrians have observed their emancipation from Assad's governance through remembrances of the "Deterrence of Aggression" offensive, which launched November 27, 2024, in Aleppo before opposition forces captured Damascus eleven days afterward.
Numerous Syrians interpret Assad's overthrow on December 8, 2024, as concluding a prolonged period of severe oppression characterized by systematic violations against civilians, particularly throughout 14 years of resistance.
