Archbishop Ulloa Highlighted The Role Of Panama Mothers During Mass In Honor Of The Immaculate Conception

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Archbishop of Panama, José Domingo Ulloa, presided this Monday, December 8, over the mass in honor of the Immaculate Conception, the day on which the country celebrates Mother's Day. During the homily, Ulloa emphasized that both events“illuminate each other,” extolling the figure of Mary as an example of dedication, faith, and love. Ulloa addressed a special message to Panamanian mothers, whom he called“a living reflection of Mary.” He emphasized that they sustain the family and represent for their children“the first catechesis, the first refuge, and the first prayer taught.” He also recalled the words of Pope Francis, who has stated that“a society without mothers would be an inhuman society,” thus highlighting the essential role that women play.

The archbishop thanked the mothers for their faith, their sacrifice, their tenderness and strength, and for“sustaining Panama from the heart of their homes.” He also offered a blessing:“May Mary Immaculate, mother of all mothers, cover you with her mantle and bless you in your beautiful and sacred mission of giving life and surrendering your life for that life you have conceived in your wombs.” Ulloa also said that celebrating the Immaculate Conception is not an act of distant admiration, but rather recognizing that God also wants to transform our hearts. “Mary teaches us that true greatness is born from humility, from simplicity, from always knowing oneself to be small before God and at the same time infinitely loved by Him,” he said.