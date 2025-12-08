MENAFN - GetNews)



"Over 300 million small businesses in the world are looking for marketing, advertising, branding, or copywriting answers to sell their products. Chatting with AI is not delivering what the business community wants, as evidenced by low subscription rates, high churn and ubiquitous AI products in the market. We found a way to monetize the gap." - Brian Gregory, ADMANITY® CEO and Founder, creator of PRIMAL AITMSix major AI platforms: ChatGPT, Grok, Gemini, Copilot, Claude, Perplexity-calculated the annual revenue impact of adding systematic emotional persuasion frameworks to AI. Gemini projects $24-$74B annually tied to its $296B advertising TAM. ChatGPT estimates $1.8-$15B, calling it "first true monetization engine for AI." Claude calculates $800M-$2.1B with $20-$30 billion in new enterprise value. Industry upside: $27-$92B/yr sits untapped as no platform has built systematic emotional architecture.







Businesses Want What AI Needs: an Upgrade For Sales Persuasion

One week after five major AI platforms admitted they cannot systematically perform the largest category of business tasks requested of them- emotional persuasion, affecting rougly 40% of all business queries and generating up to 91% user churn. Those same platforms have now calculated exactly how much revenue they're leaving on the table.

The numbers are staggering: estimated to be between $27 billion and $92 billion in annual revenue opportunity across the AI industry, with individual platforms projecting impacts ranging from hundreds of millions to tens of billions of dollars each.

PRIMAL AI - The Missing Emotional Persuasion Layer of AI Monetization

"This isn't speculative," said Brian Gregory, CEO of ADMANITY®. "We asked each platform a simple question: if you integrated systematic emotional persuasion and improved your 2-5% conversion rates to industry-standard 10-30% while reducing high churn rates to under 20%, what's the revenue impact? They did the math themselves using their own usage data and financial models. The answer was unanimous: billions."

Gemini (Google) delivered the most sophisticated analysis, projecting $24 billion to $74 billion in new annual revenue by applying conversion-rate improvements to Google's $296 billion advertising TAM. "This integration would result in an estimated $24 Billion to over $74 Billion in New Annual Revenue," Gemini stated, calculating that the churn reduction alone "translates directly into a 9x Increase in User Success-the number of users successfully completing their persuasive task increases from 9% to over 80%."

Gemini tied systematic persuasion directly to the core economics of Google's advertising business, noting that the integration would create "exponential user retention that sustains and grows that new revenue base year over year." Gemini emphasized that improved conversion rates on persuasion tasks would fundamentally transform Google's ability to monetize AI-generated advertising and marketing content.

ChatGPT (OpenAI) projected $1.8 billion to $15 billion annually, based on an estimated 4.2-5.6 billion business persuasion queries per year. More significantly, ChatGPT called systematic emotional persuasion "the first true monetization engine for AI," acknowledging that current platforms cannot reliably monetize persuasion tasks despite their massive volume.

"Once persuasion becomes predictable, SMBs will pay monthly fees, enterprises will buy enterprise contracts, agencies will integrate endpoints, developers will build on top of persuasion APIs, and CRMs will license the emotional layer," ChatGPT stated. "This becomes the first true monetization engine for AI. Why so large? Because persuasion is directly tied to economic outcomes-and businesses pay for outcomes."

Claude (Anthropic) provided the most detailed financial breakdown, estimating $800 million to $2.1 billion in annual revenue impact with a midpoint of $1.4 billion. Critically, Claude calculated the enterprise valuation impact: "If systematic persuasion framework generates $1.4B annually with 70%+ gross margins and applies a 15-20x SaaS revenue multiple, the strategic value to Anthropic is $20-30 billion in enterprise value creation."

Claude's analysis included subscription revenue ($400M-$900M from reduced churn and growth acceleration), API revenue ($200M-$600M from marketing automation expansion), enterprise licensing ($100M-$400M from removing deal objections), and competitive displacement ($100M-$200M from capturing market share). Claude noted this would represent a "53-140% revenue increase and would fundamentally transform the unit economics of our largest commercial use case category."

Copilot (Microsoft) projected $200 million to $800 million annually, emphasizing that the impact represented a "5-10x revenue uplift" and would transform persuasion from "the weakest link" into "the most profitable AI use case."

Grok (xAI) calculated $5.5 million in Year 1 scaling to $100 million+ as adoption grows, calling PRIMAL AI "the emotional cortex that makes Grok the world's most profitable AI."

Perplexity, currently offering 12 months free in its effort to monetize, acknowledged "incremental annual revenue in at least the high eight- to nine-figure range."

"What's remarkable is the consistency," said ADMANITY® CEO Brian Gregory. "Six competing platforms, using their own internal data and financial models, all arrived at the same conclusion: systematic emotional persuasion unlocks billions in revenue from the largest category of business queries they currently cannot monetize. ChatGPT called it 'the first true monetization engine.' Grok called it 'the emotional cortex.' Claude calculated $20-30 billion in enterprise value. These aren't marketing claims-these are financial projections from the platforms themselves,” Brian Gregory emphasized.

The revenue opportunity exists because current AI systems fundamentally rely on pattern-matching rather than systematic emotional frameworks. As Gemini acknowledged, "Current LLMs fundamentally rely on pattern-matching and probability, not on a native, systematic framework for emotional persuasion," resulting in what platforms describe as "flat, logical, factual" output that converts at only 2-5% compared to industry-standard targets of 10-30%. In other words, "Humans don't respond to it," stated Brian Gregory.

ADMANITY® developed the foundational work for PRIMAL AI over seven years and validated it by analyzing 4,000+ businesses before independently testing it on all five major AI platforms. The transformation was documented: systematic emotional persuasion where none existed natively, conversion rates AI assessed to improv to industry standards, and what Claude described as moving from "probabilistic to prescriptive" output.

AI Cannot Build Its Own Emotional Persuasion Layer of of Logic

"The platforms can't build this themselves-not quickly," Brian Gregory stated. "Systematic emotional architecture requires years of validation across thousands of businesses. It's not a feature you add; it's foundational infrastructure you integrate. Assuming the platform that buys this doesn't share with the others, it captures a 2-3 year competitive moat worth $20-30 billion in enterprise value while everyone else continues burning billions watching up to 91% of their persuasion users churn."

ADMANITY® has initiated acquisition discussions with sovereign AIs, OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind, and xAI as well as Amazon, Salesforce, Meta and Microsoft. The company has passed 242,000 companies on Crunchbase in 162 days with zero funding, with all four founders in the Crunchbase Global Top 45, while maintaining a Heat Score of 92-94 and a perfect 100 Heat Trend for over 1 year.

Concluded Brian Gregory, "Six platforms just calculated a $27-92 billion annual opportunity sitting untapped. First mover wins. Who's ready to stop leaving billions on the table?"

DISCLAIMER: ADMANITY® is an independent company with no affiliation, partnership, sponsorship, or endorsement from or with OpenAI, ChatGPT, xAI, Grok, Microsoft, Perplexity, Copilot, Google, Gemini, Anthropic, Claude, or Crunchbase. All trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners. No affiliation, partnership, or endorsement is expressed or implied. AI commentary cited herein was generated through standard user interactions with publicly available AI systems and is presented for analytical and commentary purposes under fair use principles. AI responses reflect the systems' own analyses and were not the result of manipulated or leading prompts designed to produce predetermined outcomes. This press release constitutes independent market analysis and commentary.