1 Billion Financing Empowers, Engineai T800 Comes Out In A Big Way, Accelerating Industrialization Process

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, the full-size, high-performance universal humanoid robot EngineAI T800 was officially launched and has entered mass production. At this pivotal moment for industrial deployment, EngineAI Robotics has announced another major funding milestone: Having secured 1 billion yuan in cumulative Pre-A++ and Series A1 funding to bolster core R&D and product upgrades, the company has now completed both Series A1+ and Series A2 financing rounds.







This funding round brings together key players including industrial capital, local state-owned assets, and market-oriented investment institutions. It not only highlights the capital market's strong consensus on the trillion-yuan potential of the humanoid robotics sector, but also demonstrates comprehensive recognition of EngineAI's self-developed full-stack technology system, its commercialization achievements, and the core team's execution capabilities. This injects robust capital momentum to sustain the company's industry leadership and accelerate industrialization.

1. A2 Round: Leading by Top-tier Capital and State-owned Capital + Synergy of New and Old Capital, Building a Multi-capital Support System

The Series A2 funding round showcased a premium capital structure featuring“top-tier capital partnering with state-backed entities and synergistic collaboration between veteran and emerging players,” while EngineAI Capital further expanded its investor network. The round was led by veteran investor Huangpu River Capital (HPR) in absolute majority, with co-investment from Henan Investment Group's Huirong Fund and veteran investor TH Capital.







As a key participant in the company's multiple funding rounds, Huangpu River Capital (HPR)'s continued co-leading investment demonstrates its strong confidence in EngineAI's core capabilities in full-stack self-developed technology and its market-oriented implementation path. The strategic entry of Henan Investment Group's Huirong Fund highlights local state-owned capital's forward-looking layout in the humanoid robotics core sector and its high recognition of EngineAI's industry leadership. As a long-term core shareholder accompanying the company's growth, TH Capital's renewed co-leading investment not only reaffirms its continuous recognition of EngineAI's technological barriers in full-stack self-developed robotics and its commercialization achievements, but also underscores its firm belief in the company's potential to lead the industry and its long-term development value in the humanoid robotics field.

Established investors including Stone Venture and Fortune Capital have further increased their stakes, while successfully attracting six new institutional partners: Guozhong Capital, CCTV Fund, Nanshan SEI Investment, Hunan Caixin Investment Holding Group Co, Xingyuan Capital, and Welkin. This strategic portfolio of national-level funds, regional state-owned enterprises, industrial capital, and market-leading institutions has established a diversified and multi-dimensional capital support system. The enhanced ecosystem will provide comprehensive, multi-tiered safeguards for EngineAI to access premium industrial resources, advance core technology R&D, and optimize supply chain synergy efficiency.

2. Financing and Product Dual Drive, Consolidating the Foundation of Industrialization

The successful financing aligns with EngineAI T800's groundbreaking industry launch, creating a virtuous cycle of technology, product, and capital.







As the crowning achievement of EngineAI's 2025 embodied general-purpose intelligence program, the T800 embodies the company's pioneering spirit in humanoid robotics. From SE01's world-first natural humanoid gait to PM01's groundbreaking front flip feat, EngineAI has consistently set industry benchmarks through groundbreaking innovations. Now, EngineAI's first commercially mass-produced full-size humanoid robot, the T800, leverages its proprietary full-stack core technology to achieve multiple breakthroughs: peak torque, extended endurance, and human-like dexterous hand control. With physical performance surpassing 90% of adult males, it breaks through the industry's 'toy-like' development bottleneck and demonstrates core productivity capabilities.

The T800's core performance breakthrough stems not only from hardware advancements but also from its industry-leading embodied brain technology, which effectively addresses key pain points like low task success rates and lengthy deployment cycles. When algorithms are migrated to the T800, they can perform precise operations such as plug-and-play and assembly with high success rates, while demonstrating exceptional anti-interference capabilities.

In product matrix development, EngineAI has established a comprehensive product spectrum spanning dual-legged, full humanoid and other multi-form configurations across all sizes, achieving full compatibility with diverse application scenarios. The T800 series features four configuration variants-Basic, Open Source, Pro, and Max-tailored to meet specific needs in scientific research, education, patrol inspection, commercial services, cultural tourism, logistics, and industrial collaboration. This strategic expansion further solidifies EngineAI's commercialization roadmap for full-size humanoid robots.

To ensure production capacity, EngineAI has established its own production line in Honghualing Industrial Zone, Nanshan District, leveraging Shenzhen's robust high-end manufacturing ecosystem and supply chain synergy. With plans to build a global manufacturing hub in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, the company is fully prepared for mass production and delivery of PM01 and T800.

3. Future Outlook: Deepening Technological Iteration and Building Industrial Ecosystem

EngineAI remains committed to its philosophy: 'Every EngineAI creation is a masterpiece; each year, we refine our craft.' Focusing on three core modules-system design, motion control algorithms, and embodied intelligence-we continuously advance technological innovation, driving seamless integration between technology and real-world applications to precisely address practical needs.

Meanwhile, EngineAI can swiftly establish a complete technical chain from voice command understanding, task planning, simulation rehearsal to seamless execution on real machines. This not only ensures high success rates but also significantly boosts task execution efficiency, laying a solid technical foundation for rapid, zero-sample migration deployment across various machine models and industrial scenarios.







EngineAI is committed to collaborating with industry partners and peers to push the boundaries of humanoid robotics technology, unlock its application potential, and drive the sector's high-quality development. Our goal is to integrate smart technology into everyday life and empower social progress.