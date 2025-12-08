Servercenter Releases Premium Models Of Media Boxes To Transform The Home Entertainment

Toronto, Canada – 26 November 2025 – ServerCenter, a leading provider in cutting-edge tech solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its top-of-the-line IPTV boxes, giving homes across Canada and the USA superior streaming experiences. Ensuring seamless streaming, these new models promise elevation in how customers enjoy their favorite entertainment new models include the MAG555, MAG544, MAG540, and Unipro 4.

“Entertainment should be fun, not frustrating,” says MR. Harpreet Randhawa, founder of Server Center.“That's why we've built our IPTV boxes to give you a hassle-free experience-just plug in and start watching. We're proud to offer a solution that makes it easier for people to connect with the shows and movies that matter most to them.”

MAG555

Based on Android, MAG555 sets the new standard in the IPTV world. Offering 4K resolution, HDR, and Dolby Digital surround sound, this IPTV box provides an immersive watching experience, high-quality streaming with rich colors, and sharp contrast. The MAG555 is designed to seamlessly support live TV, on-demand content, and premium channels, giving its viewers the ultimate in home entertainment.

MAG544w3

Based on Linux, MAG544w3 is an inexpensive yet powerful IPTV solution for customers. It has very reliable performance and HD streaming because of this chipset technology called Amlogic S905Y4. It also provides exceptionally good picture quality at a very affordable price and therefore is highly suitable for families that want to use high-quality IPTV services without putting pressure on their budget.

MAG540w3

Powered by an Amlogic S905X2 chipset, the Linux-based MAG540w3 does an excellent job in streaming, supporting 4K resolution with smooth and stable playback. The MAG540w3 is truly a no-nonsense, dependable IPTV box that is capable of offering superior picture quality and streaming content with ease.

Unipro 4.0

The Unipro 4.0 is the ultimate Android-based IPTV solution. Supporting 4K with Android 11, this out-of-the-box device offers 32GB of storage and is designed to provide a seamless, future-proof viewing experience. The user-friendly interface and advanced functionality, including TimeShift and PVR support, enable customers to enjoy pausing, rewinding, and recording live TV with unprecedented ease.

Why Choose ServerCenter IPTV Boxes?

At ServerCenter, we strive to let our customers have the best technology for enjoying a great viewing experience. With advanced hardware and software, our IPTV boxes assure high-quality performance with speed and reliability. Equipped with easy-to-use interface and access to an endless library of content, our devices are designed to be the perfect companion for lovers of TV, movies, and sports everywhere.

With ServerCenter IPTV boxes, users can enjoy premium content in excellent image quality and fast streaming speed while granting users complete freedom to watch what they want outside of a TV schedule. Whether upgrading from regular cable or looking for a little flexibility in your ability to stream, ServerCenter has IPTV boxes that fit today's viewers.

About ServerCenter

ServerCenter has been recognized as one of the most trusted companies, which offers quality tech gadgets for innovative solutions that make one's life much easier. A benchmark for home entertainment technology, ServerCenter provides excellent after-sales services and products with advanced technology. Their set of IPTV boxes assures customers of the best streaming quality, reliability, and ease of use; hence, making them the finest choice for users who intend to upgrade their home entertainment.