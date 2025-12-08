Appy Pie Copy Launches AI Card Maker To Help Users Create Personalized Cards Instantly

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Our mission has always been to make creativity accessible to everyone,” said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie.“With the AI card maker, anyone can create beautiful, personalized cards in seconds. No design skills, no templates, no complicated tools. You describe what you want, and the AI handles the rest. It's fast, easy, and perfect for both personal and professional use.”"Appy Pie Copy has launched its AI card maker, a fast and easy tool that helps users create personalized cards instantly using simple text prompts.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India - December 08, 2025 - Appy Pie Copy, a simple and powerful AI creation platform that enables users to generate images, videos, music, and written content effortlessly, announced the launch of its AI card maker, a tool designed to help individuals, businesses, and creators make personalized cards within seconds. With this launch, Appy Pie Copy continues expanding its creative toolkit, allowing users to produce high-quality greeting cards, invitations, announcements, thank-you notes, and social posts without any design experience or complex editing tools.

The AI card maker converts user prompts into fully designed cards that match the desired theme, style, or occasion. Users can describe the type of card they want-whether it's elegant, fun, modern, professional, or festive-and instantly receive ready-to-use designs. This makes the tool especially useful for busy professionals, marketers, educators, and families who want visually appealing results quickly and without hiring designers.

The feature integrates smoothly into the Appy Pie Copy ecosystem, allowing users to pair AI-generated cards with their existing visual content, brand assets, and AI-powered designs. As part of this growing collection, the platform also offers tools like the AI New Year card maker and AI Christmas card maker for seasonal and holiday-specific creative needs. These additions help users generate custom festive cards with unique styles, ensuring they stand out during major celebrations and campaigns.

With the introduction of the AI card maker, Appy Pie Copy continues its commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality AI tools that simplify everyday creative tasks. Whether users are preparing event invitations, festive greetings, client appreciation messages, or personalized notes, the AI Card Maker provides a fast and intuitive way to bring ideas to life.

About Appy Pie Copy

Appy Pie Copy is an AI-powered content generation platform from Appy Pie that enables individuals, businesses, and enterprises to create professional-grade text, visuals, and videos at scale. From social media content to brand storytelling, Appy Pie Copy provides simple, fast, and accessible tools for creativity. With millions of global users and a mission to democratize design and content creation, Appy Pie Copy is shaping the future of AI-driven creativity.

