US Sec. Of State Discusses Boosting Economic Cooperation With Australia
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong ahead of the 35th Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN), US Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement Monday.
Pigott added Secretary Rubio reiterated that the United States has no better friend, partner, or ally than Australia, and highlighted progress made in implementing the landmark Critical Minerals Framework signed by President Trump and Australian Prime Minister Albanese in October.
The Spokesperson noted Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Wong also discussed their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, emphasizing cooperation to combat online scam operations and supporting further strategic infrastructure projects across the Pacific. (end)
