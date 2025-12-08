STUB IPO LAWSUIT DEADLINE: Hagens Berman Urges Stubhub Investors To Act By Jan. 23 Over 143% Free Cash Flow Collapse

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman reminds investors that the deadline to move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff in the securities class action lawsuit against StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STUB) is January 23, 2026.

The lawsuit is filed on behalf of investors who purchased shares traceable to the September 2025 Initial Public Offering (IPO). The complaint alleges that StubHub's Registration Statement and Prospectus were materially misleading by failing to disclose crucial“known trends, events, or uncertainties” that were already adversely impacting the company's Free Cash Flow (FCF) -a key metric touted to investors.

“The drop from a positive Free Cash Flow to a negative $4.6 million FCF is a staggering 143% decline that the complaint alleges should have been disclosed to IPO investors as a known trend,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the litigation. “We are specifically focused on the alleged concealment of adverse changes in the timing of payments to vendors, which may have artificially inflated the company's liquidity picture just weeks before the truth was revealed. We urge investors in StubHub who purchased or otherwise acquired company shares pursuant to the IPO to contact the firm now.”

Legal Analysis: The Free Cash Flow & IPO Disclosure Gap

The complaint focuses on the alleged misrepresentations within the core offering documents, which led to a substantial loss of market capitalization: