Saffron Cultivation Successfully Introduced For The First Time In Upper Dir

He explained that for the pilot phase, saffron bulbs were planted for the first time in three tehsils; Dir, Wari and Laram, as saffron requires cold weather and a suitable climate to grow. Areas including Nahag Dara, Gandigar, Ashri Dara and Dodba Dir were selected, where farmers were provided saffron bulbs by the department. After cultivation, the results turned out to be highly successful.

Officials of the Agriculture Department also visited the selected areas to review the crop and provide further guidance to farmers.

Local farmer Ejaz Khan from Gandigar told TNN that he cultivated saffron on three kanals of land. Initially, he feared that if the experiment failed, his land might be damaged, but by the grace of God, the results were better than expected. He said the bulbs planted in September sprouted well and flowers have bloomed.

He added that this is the first year and according to experts, production is expected to increase further next year, which has encouraged him to work harder on this crop. Ejaz Khan said the market price of one kilogram of saffron can reach up to PKR 1.2 million, making it a highly profitable crop.

Another farmer, Mukhtiar Khan from Dodba, also cultivated saffron for the first time on one kanal. He said he was worried in the beginning, but now feels happy as both plants and flowers have emerged successfully. He thanked the Agriculture Department for providing free bulbs and expressed hope for even better production next year. He is also a social and political worker and has previously established successful orchards, including persimmon (Amlok) gardens.