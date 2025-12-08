Beyond Oil Ltd. (BOIL) Opens The Market
Beyond Oil is a global food-tech innovation company dedicated to transforming the way fried food is produced and served. With more than 15 years of research and development, the company has created a patented filtration technology that significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, improves food quality, and lowers operational costs. Cleared by both the FDA and Health Canada, Beyond Oil's solution addresses one of the biggest health challenges in the food industry: the repeated reuse of frying oil across hundreds of cycles. This practice is common in restaurants, hotels, catering operations, food-manufacturing plants, and institutional kitchens. Beyond Oil's technology helps operators reduce health risks, enhance sustainability, save money, and deliver a safer, higher-quality dining experience for end-consumers and kitchen staff.
