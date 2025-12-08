Wanda Bodnar

I am a Chartered Marine Scientist with diverse experience across academia, industry (offshore), and the charity sector. For over eight years, I have worked on aquatic habitat conservation, restoration, and climate resilience projects in the Thames Estuary. I also lead ecology-focused stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) sessions, blending natural history education with outdoor activities. Currently, I am a research student at the London NERC Doctoral Training Partnership programme.

