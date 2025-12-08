Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Wanda Bodnar

2025-12-08 03:11:54
  • PhD Candidate, Marine and Estuarine Science, UCL
I am a Chartered Marine Scientist with diverse experience across academia, industry (offshore), and the charity sector. For over eight years, I have worked on aquatic habitat conservation, restoration, and climate resilience projects in the Thames Estuary. I also lead ecology-focused stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) sessions, blending natural history education with outdoor activities. Currently, I am a research student at the London NERC Doctoral Training Partnership programme.

  • 2024–present Research student, UCL
  • 2013 Vrije Universiteit Brussel, MSc Marine and Lacustrine Science and Management

