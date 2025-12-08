MENAFN - GetNews) Engineered for High-Efficiency Wet Polishing on Natural & Artificial Stone Surfaces!

Tianli proudly introduces the 4-Inch Lotus Snail-Lock Water Grinding Disc, an innovative abrasive tool that combines advanced lotus-pattern segment design with convenient snail-lock mounting system. Meticulously engineered for wet grinding and polishing of marble, granite, engineered stone, and other delicate surfaces, this disc delivers exceptional grinding performance while ensuring effortless installation and removal. The unique lotus-shaped segments provide optimal water flow and consistent material removal, making it the ideal choice for achieving flawless finishes on stone surfaces.

Core Advantages & Features

1. Lotus-Pattern Segment Design

The multi-layered lotus-inspired segment arrangement creates enhanced water channels for superior cooling and efficient debris removal, resulting in smoother operation and longer tool life.

2. Snail-Lock Quick-Change System

Revolutionary snap-on mounting mechanism allows for tool-free disc changes, significantly reducing downtime and improving workflow efficiency.

3. Wet Grinding Optimized

Specifically designed for use with water, this disc effectively minimizes dust, prevents burn marks, and maintains consistent performance throughout the grinding process.

Wide Applicability on Stone Materials.

Expertly designed for: Marble and granite polishing、Engineered stone surface processing、Terrazzo and agglomerate stone refinishing、Delicate stone scratch removal and restoration

High Compatibility & Easy Operation

Perfectly compatible with standard 4-inch angle grinders equipped with snail-lock adapters. The secure locking system ensures vibration-free operation on flat surfaces, edges, and complex contours, while providing enhanced safety during use.

Why Choose Tianli's 4-Inch Lotus Snail-Lock Water Grinding Disc?

1. Time-Saving Efficiency

The quick-change snail-lock system eliminates the need for tools during disc replacement, dramatically improving job site productivity.

2. Superior Cooling Performance

The lotus-pattern design maximizes water distribution across the grinding surface, preventing overheating and ensuring consistent results.

3. User-Friendly Design

Combines the benefits of wet grinding dust control with the convenience of instant disc changes, creating a cleaner and more efficient working environment.

Whether you are a professional stone installer, a restoration expert, or a dedicated craftsman, Tianli's 4-Inch Lotus Snail-Lock Water Grinding Disc offers professional-grade performance and unparalleled operational convenience, helping you achieve perfect results on every stone project!

Multiple grits available, from coarse grinding to fine polishing, supporting the complete stone processing workflow!