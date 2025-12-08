403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Syrian President On Liberation Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Monday sent a cable of congratulations to the Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on the liberation day of Syria. (end)
kda
kda
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment