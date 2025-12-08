Sylvain Horwood's Lifelong Commitment To Natural Living Inspires The Vision Behind PURU Suisse

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A Founder's Perspective on Purpose, Authenticity, and Building PURU

In a newly released interview with Xraised ( ), founder Sylvain Horwood offers an in-depth look at the philosophy, personal history, and values that shaped the creation of PURU. The conversation traces his transition from a career in finance to building a company dedicated to natural personal care and transparent wellbeing practices.

A Shift Toward Work with Personal Purpose

Sylvain explains that the decision to break from the corporate world stemmed from a growing misalignment between professional demands and a long-held commitment to natural, values-driven living. Founding PURU Suisse allowed him to create work that contributed directly to people's wellbeing and encouraged a more responsible relationship with the environment.



A Childhood Shaped by Natural Wellness

The interview highlights Sylvain's upbringing in London, where he was raised on a macrobiotic organic diet long before natural wellness entered mainstream culture. This early exposure shaped the foundational principles of PURU-purity, simplicity, and transparency. He notes that what is left out of a product matters just as much as what goes in, a philosophy deeply embedded into the brand.



Solving a Personal Need that Grew into a European Brand

After relocating to Zürich, Sylvain found it difficult to source personal care products that met the natural standards he grew up with. Creating his own products initially served as a personal solution, but demand quickly expanded. Distribution evolved from local communities to pharmacies, hotels, and eventually customers across Europe, while the original mission of offering genuinely natural alternatives remained central.



Maintaining Authenticity in a Crowd of“Clean” Claims

Sylvain explains how PURU avoids vague or unverified sustainability claims by grounding every formulation in clear, verifiable standards. The brand uses 100% natural ingredients and non-nano zinc oxide, ensuring full transparency in both composition and labelling. He describes the company's approach as distinctly Swiss-precise, honest, and consistent.



Captain PURU: A Character Bringing Natural Values to Life

A unique element of the PURU ecosystem is Captain PURU, a character Sylvain created to help communicate sustainability and natural living in an engaging and approachable way. Captain PURU also serves as the mascot of the PURU Transgascogne sailing race, representing protection, responsibility, and a spirit of adventure.



The Frequency Diet and the Broader Vision

Beyond his work with PURU Suisse, Sylvain also developed The Frequency Diet, a concept exploring how daily habits and lifestyle choices influence personal wellbeing. It extends the same values that underpin the company's approach to natural living.



About Sylvain Horwood

Sylvain Horwood is a founder, product manager, writer, and advocate for natural living. After building a career in multinational organisations, he created PURU Suisse to advance personal health and sustainability through 100% natural personal care.



About PURU Suisse GmbH

PURU develops 100% natural personal care products, with a special focus on non-nano zinc oxide mineral sunscreen and ingredient transparency. The company also supports initiatives related to clean water and environmental care.

