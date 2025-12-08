Terns Highlights Additional Positive Phase 1 Clinical Data Supporting TERN-701'S Best-In-Disease Potential In Relapsed/Refractory CML At The 67Th ASH Annual Meeting
|Subgroup
|Baseline Characteristics
|MMR achieved by 24 weeks
| Prior asciminib (n=10)
|No MMR at baseline
|7/10 (70%)
|3/7 (43%)
|Prior lack of efficacy
|6/7 (86%)
|2/6 (33%)
|Prior intolerance only
|1/7 (14%)
|1/1 (100%)
Assessment of patient cohorts at doses ≥ 320mg QD (n=53)
- Similar overall baseline characteristics to the full study population:
- Median of 3 prior TKIs 56% and 47% had baseline BCR::ABL1 >1% and >10%, respectively 38% had prior asciminib treatment, 21% had prior ponatinib treatment 68% discontinued their last TKI due to efficacy
|Baseline BCR::ABL1 (Patients at doses ≥ 320mg QD)
| MR5
(n=0)
| MR4.5
(n=1)
| MR4
(n=1)
| MR3
(n=4)
| MR2
(n=11)
| MR1
(n=4)
| >10%
(n=9)
|Post-treatment BCR::ABL1
|MR5 (DMR)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|MR4.5 (DMR)
|3
|MR4 (DMR)
|1
|1
|1
|MR3 (MMR)
|2
|6
|4
|MR2
|1
|MR1
|1
|1
|BCR::ABL >10%
|3
Note: Table includes response evaluable non-T315Im patients that have ≥1 baseline assessment with at least six months of treatment at visit cutoff, achievement of MMR or better prior to six months or treatment discontinuation prior to six months for any reason (n=30). Diagonal, bolded cells represent stable disease. Up/right of diagonal, bolded cells represents improvement in molecular response (MR) category, while down/left represents loss of efficacy. MR represents a decrease in the number of cells in the blood with the BCR::ABL1 gene and is quantified as a percentage. MR5: ≤0.001%, MR4.5: >0.001 to 0.0032%, MR4: >0.0032 to 0.01%, MR3: >0.01 to 0.1%, MR2: >0.1 to 1%, MR1: >1 to 10%.
Details for the ASH oral presentation are as follows:
Title: CARDINAL: A Phase 1 study of TERN-701, a novel investigational allosteric BCR::ABL1 inhibitor for patients with previously treated CML
Presenter: Elias Jabbour, MD, Professor, Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Session Name: 632. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Therapeutic agents to enhance patient outcomes
Session Date: December 8, 2025 at 2:45pm ET
Company Conference Call and Webcast Information
Terns will host a conference call and webcast for investors at 4:30pm ET on December 8, 2025 following the oral presentation at the ASH Annual Meeting. Members of the Terns management team will discuss additional TERN-701 data from CARDINAL, including patient vignettes, benchmarking comparisons and next steps for the development of TERN-701. The conference call will conclude with a Q&A session.
The webcast can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website. A replay of the event will be archived and available for a limited time.
About TERN-701 and CARDINAL Clinical Trial
TERN-701 is currently being evaluated in the CARDINAL trial (NCT06163430), a global multi-center dose escalation and dose-expansion clinical trial to assess safety, tolerability and efficacy in patients with previously treated chronic phase CML. The dose escalation portion of the CARDINAL trial completed in January 2025 with no DLTs observed up to the maximum dose of 500mg QD. Terns initiated the dose expansion portion of the trial in April 2025 with patients randomized to one of two dose cohorts (320mg or 500mg QD) with up to 40 patients per arm.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company reimagining known biology to deliver high impact medicines. Our lead program, TERN-701, is a highly selective, oral, allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor with a potentially best-in-disease profile that could meaningfully improve upon the efficacy, safety and convenience of existing treatments for chronic myeloid leukemia. For more information, please visit: .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements related to or in connection with expectations, timing and potential results of clinical trials and other development activities, including with respect to the CARDINAL trial; the potential indications to be targeted by the Company with its product candidates; the therapeutic potential of the Company's product candidates; the potential for the mechanisms of action of the Company's product candidates to be therapeutic targets for their targeted indications; the potential utility and progress of the Company's product candidates in their targeted indications, including the clinical utility of the data from and the endpoints used in the Company's clinical trials; the applicability of expected parameters and benchmarks on which to assess clinical trial results; the Company's clinical development plans and activities, including potential future dosing regimens and trial designs, milestones and results of any interactions with regulatory authorities on its programs; the Company's expectations regarding the profile and potential beneficial characteristics and therapeutic effects of its product candidates, including with respect to efficacy, tolerability, safety, convenience and pharmacokinetic profile; the potential differentiation of the Company's product candidates compared to similar, competitive or other products or product candidates; the best-in-disease potential of TERN-701; and the Company's plans for and ability to continue to execute on its current development strategy. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, future financial condition, future operations, future trial results, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected industry and market trends, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "develop," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results and the implementation of the Company's plans to vary materially, including the risks associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress, results and utility of the Company's current and future research and development activities and preclinical studies and clinical trials. These risks are not exhaustive. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company's actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for Company management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.
