Naoris Protocol Leaders To Speak On Quantum Risk, Digital Trust & The Future Of Wealth Preservation At ME Family Office Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The ME Family Office Summit convenes global leaders, innovators, & wealth stewards to explore the strategies, technologies, & partnerships shaping the future of capital

Miami, FL / Porto, Portugal, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naoris Protocol, the world's first decentralized cybersecurity mesh powered by a post-quantum blockchain and distributed AI, has announced that key members of its leadership team will be participating in a high-level panel titled Quantum Risk, Digital Trust & the Future of Wealth Preservation at the upcoming ME Family Office Summi.

The event is set to take place between 15-16 December at the Mandarin Oriental Downtown Hotel, Dubai, UAE. The 12th annual Middle East Family Office Investment Summit brings together the most prominent and influential families in the region, who will hear from leading experts from Naoris Protocol to discuss how quantum-era threats, decentralized trust networks, and next-generation cybersecurity will reshape global wealth protection.

The lineup of panelists includes David Carvalho, Founder, CEO & Chief Scientist of Naoris Protocol; Inge Kampenes, former Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces Cyber Defence, CEO of Naoris Consulting NOR, and Advisor to Naoris Protocol; as well as Youssef El Maddarsi, Chief Business Officer at Naoris Protocol. The panel will explore why quantum risk has become an immediate concern for family offices, highlighting the financial systems most exposed to next-generation threats and the growing limitations of centralized cybersecurity in protecting high-value assets.









The discussion will examine how decentralized security models and quantum-safe infrastructure can strengthen long-term wealth preservation, while outlining practical steps family offices should take now to build quantum readiness. Panelists will also consider how evolving geopolitical tensions and cyber warfare are reshaping the security landscape for global capital, and why decentralized trust networks are poised to play a defining role in the future of financial stability.

Naoris Protocol's presence underscores its growing momentum on the global stage. The company also recently announced its participation in two invitation-only gatherings for business and innovation leaders: the 1640 Society Family Office Wealth Forum and the Volcano Innovation Summit.

Naoris was recently cite in a research submission to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the reference model for quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure in its Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF). The research documen, submitted to the U.S. Crypto Assets Task Force, highlights the existential threat of quantum computing to global financial systems and outlines a roadmap for protecting trillions of dollars in digital assets. Within this framework, Naoris Protocol is recognized as a proven, evidence-based implementation model for industry-wide adoption.

“Quantum risk represents an inflection point that will redefine the security of global wealth,” said David Carvalho, CEO and Founder of Naoris Protocol. “The systems we rely on today were never designed for the computational power that's coming, and the first to adapt will be the ones best positioned to protect and grow their assets in the decades ahead. Family offices, in particular, sit at the crossroads of legacy infrastructure and next-generation value creation.”

About Naoris Protocol

Naoris Protocol is the world's first Decentralized Cybersecurity Mesh, a post-quantum blockchain powered by distributed AI. It delivers Decentralized Zero Trust by turning networks into incentivized trust ecosystems where every node validates and protects every other. Backed by investors including Tim Draper and advised by global cybersecurity leaders, Naoris Protocol secures financial institutions, enterprises, governments, and decentralized ecosystems against an accelerating landscape of threats.

Media Contact:

# # #

Disclaimer: All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.