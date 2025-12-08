Boomi Named A 2025 Geo And Global AWS Partner Award Finalist

(BUSINESS WIRE )--BoomiTM, the leader in AI-driven automation, today announced it is a finalist for a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Boomi is excited to announce it has been named a finalist for Rising Star Partner of the Year (Technology), which honors the top AWS Partner that has seen significant year-over-year growth in their Technology business.

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards commend partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

Boomi helps organizations accelerate innovation by integrating data across enterprise systems and AWS services such as Amazon Q Index, Bedrock, S3, Athena, Redshift, and RDS. With Boomi Data Integration, organizations can migrate databases to the cloud with full support for AWS-native services and Change Data Capture (CDC), integrate data from third-party apps and APIs, streamline reverse ETL from Amazon Redshift to operational systems, and prepare enterprise data for genAI use cases, powered by Amazon Bedrock. This enables teams to act on high-quality, real-time data - powering more accurate decisions, smarter applications, and AI outcomes at scale.

“Trusted data is the foundation of successful AI,” said Mani Gill, SVP of Product Management at Boomi.“This recognition from AWS validates our shared mission to help customers unify fragmented data, eliminate complexity, and ground AI in real-time, enterprise-grade data. Together with AWS, we're making it easier for organizations to deliver responsible, scalable AI outcomes.”

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

About Boomi

Boomi, the leader in AI-driven automation, enables organizations worldwide to connect everything, automate processes, and accelerate outcomes. The Boomi Enterprise Platform - including Boomi Agentstudio - unifies integration and automation along with data, API, and AI agent management in a single, comprehensive solution. Trusted by over 25,000 customers and supported by a network of 800+ partners, Boomi is driving agentic transformation - helping enterprises of all sizes achieve agility, efficiency, and innovation at scale. Discover more at boomi.

