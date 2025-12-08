Ifit And F45 Training Announce Global Partnership To Bridge Digital And Studio Fitness

(BUSINESS WIRE )--iFIT, a global leader in connected fitness, content, and equipment, and F45 Training, a leading global fitness community and franchise, today announced a new global partnership that will redefine the member experience by seamlessly integrating at-home digital training with in-studio community fitness.

Launching December 8, the collaboration combines F45 Training's world-class, high-intensity functional training methodology with iFIT's immersive workout production capabilities and expansive global platform.

Integrated Fitness Collaboration

This strategic partnership is built on two key pillars designed to drive engagement for both platforms:



Premium Digital Content Access: iFIT will license and feature a curated collection of F45 Training's signature functional, at-home workouts on its global streaming platform. This immediately brings F45's acclaimed, results-driven programming to iFIT's dedicated subscriber base. Exclusive Co-Produced Series: F45 Training and iFIT will co-produce new, dynamic at-home workout content. This pairing leverages F45's renowned programming expertise with iFIT's immersive content production, elevating the digital training experience for both audiences.

Path to the Studio: Unlocking In-Person Training

The partnership introduces a powerful incentive to drive digital users into physical F45 Training studios worldwide. Starting January 8, 2026, once an eligible iFIT subscriber successfully completes an F45 co-produced at-home workout, they will unlock a complimentary, one-time in-studio F45 Training class for use in that month. Eligible iFIT subscribers may redeem one free F45 Training class per month.

"This is a game-changer for the fitness industry, definitively proving that digital content and in-studio experiences are not mutually exclusive," said Jeremy McCarty, Chief Subscription and Content Officer of iFIT. "Our members are highly active and health-conscious-we know approximately 40% of our subscribers maintain external gym or studio memberships. By offering them a seamless path to experience the energy of an F45 studio, we are enriching our value proposition while delivering high-intent new members directly to F45 locations around the globe."

"Partnering with iFIT allows F45 Training to meet the modern athlete where they are-at home, on the go, and in the studio," said Ryan Mayes, Chief Operating Officer of FIT House of Brands, parent company of F45 Training. "This collaboration is a bold extension of our brand, using iFIT's massive platform to build awareness, showcase our world-class functional programming, and convert an active, structured audience into passionate, long-term F45 Training studio members."

About iFIT

iFIT Inc. is a global leader in fitness technology, pioneering connected fitness to help people live longer, healthier lives. With a community of more than 6 million athletes around the world, iFIT delivers immersive, personalized workout experiences at-home, on the go, and in the gym. Powered by a comprehensive ecosystem of proprietary software, innovative hardware, and engaging content, the iFIT platform brings fitness to life through its portfolio of brands: NordicTrack, ProForm, Freemotion, and the iFIT app. From cardio and strength training to recovery, iFIT empowers athletes at every stage of their fitness journey. For more information, visit iFIT.

About FIT

FIT (Functional Inspired Training) House of Brands is a global fitness franchise company with a network of over 1,500 studios across over 55 countries. FIT provides franchisees with proven business models, operational support, and structured training programs across its house of brands:

F45 Training: A global leader in functional fitness, offering 45-minute team-based workouts that combine strength, cardio, and scientifically backed programming to build strength, improve endurance, and enhance longevity.

FS8: FS8 fuses Pilates, Tone, and Yoga into a seamless, low-impact workout. Built on eight science-backed elements, FS8 is designed to enhance strength, flexibility, and mental well-being. The experience is dynamic yet restorative, offering a fresh take on fitness in an inclusive, community-driven environment.

VAURA Pilates: A sensory-driven reformer Pilates experience that blends precision and athletic training in an immersive environment. With neon lights, mirrored ceilings, and upbeat music, VAURA energizes both body and mind, creating a workout that feels as powerful as it is effective.

Recovery: A suite of solutions, including cold plunge, infrared sauna, and percussion therapy, designed to optimize recovery and performance.

FIT is committed to building a sustainable and scalable global franchise network that empowers people to move better, feel stronger, and live longer. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn (@FunctionalInspiredTraining) and YouTube (@FunctionalInspiredTraining).

