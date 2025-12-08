Guidewire Olos Release Powers Intelligent Pricing, Drives Faster Rate Changes, And Enhances Workers' Compensation Perfor...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today announced Olos, its latest release, designed to help P&C insurers modernize their pricing strategies, accelerate rate changes, optimize underwriting processes, and strengthen workers' compensation performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:

Faster, Smarter Pricing and Rating with Guidewire PricingCenter

Guidewire PricingCenter unifies the entire pricing and rating lifecycle, eliminating manual handoffs across actuarial, pricing, and IT teams. The platform supports dynamic price modeling and impact analysis, AI-assisted pricing insights, as well as seamless integration with other Guidewire applications and services, enabling faster rate changes and greater agility.

“PricingCenter gives insurers a single platform to model, test, and deploy pricing changes with speed and confidence,” said Dawid Kopczyk, Senior Director, Pricing and Rating, Guidewire.“By unifying workflows, it empowers actuaries, rating developers, and IT teams to build advanced models and accelerate rate changes from months to days to deliver the best possible pricing to insurance customers.”

Turn Submissions into Decisions with Underwriting Assistant

With the Olos release, Underwriting Assistant*-the first core agentic AI capability of Guidewire UnderwritingCenter -is available to automate intake, triage, and data enrichment, helping underwriters deliver faster, more confident decisions. Guidewire UnderwritingCenter, currently in development, is an end-to-end, intelligent underwriting solution that will combine GenAI-powered assistants with smart workflow automation, allowing underwriters to better manage submissions and optimize risk selection.

Enhanced Workers' Compensation Claims Performance

Olos delivers expanded workers' compensation capabilities to help insurers improve claims outcomes. Insurers can optimize assignments with more granular workers' compensation claim segmentation – fully configurable within ClaimCenter – to improve visibility and claims handling. Olos improves return-to-work (RTW) outcomes and controls claims expenses with embedded predictive analytics insights on legal, medical severity, payment likelihood, and estimated loss.

Additional Olos highlights include new offerings and capabilities to help insurers:

Automate and centralize business rules management with the Guidewire Rules Service**, featuring a visual Rules Designer to streamline rules-driven decision modeling and allow insurers to quickly adapt to changing requirements without code changes or deployment delays.

Convert existing insurance product definitions to Advanced Product Designer (APD), accelerating the transition to the cloud with APD Conversion.

Strengthen claims decisions by embedding predictive Claims Intel models into InsuranceNow Analytics workflows, optimizing adjuster assignments, reserve management, and vendor selection.

Build, deploy, and manage secure, context-aware AI agents to perform complex tasks across the insurance lifecycle with the Guidewire GenAI Service and Agentic Framework.*

"With Olos, insurers unlock a new era of intelligence and agility,” said Diego Devalle, Chief Product Development Officer, Guidewire.“The release enables insurers to update rates faster, strengthen claims decisions, and accelerate team response times, providing a better experience for policyholders.”

For more detailed information, please visit the Guidewire website, read the Olos release blog, and watch the Connections keynote PricingCenter demo.

Certain release features may not be available in all regions.

*Indicates product feature is available for Early Access customers only.

**Indicates product feature is available to a limited number of customers only.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 43 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry's largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire trademarks, visit Text> Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the general availability of features, programs, services, and tools related to Olos mentioned in this press release (including, without limitation, PricingCenter, UnderwritingCenter, Underwriting Assistant, Claims Intel for Workers' Compensation, and Agentic Framework). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as“expect,”“anticipate,”“should,”“believe,”“hope,”“target,”“project,”“goals,”“estimate,”“potential,”“predict,”“may,”“will,”“might,”“could,”“intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Guidewire's control. Guidewire's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Guidewire's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by Guidewire from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: quarterly and annual operating results may fluctuate more than expected; seasonal and other variations related to our customer agreements and related revenue recognition may cause significant fluctuations in our results of operations, Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”), and cash flows; our reliance on sales to and renewals from a relatively small number of large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue and ARR; our making long-term pricing commitments in our customer contracts based on available information and estimates about our future costs that may change; our ability to successfully manage our business model, including achieving market acceptance of our cloud-based services and products and the costs related to cloud operations, cybersecurity, product development, and services; the timing, success, and number of professional services engagements and the billing rates and utilization of our professional services employees and contractors; the impact of global events (including, without limitation, ongoing global conflicts, inflation, high interest rates, economic volatility, bank failures and associated financial instability, and supply chain issues) on our employees, our business, and the businesses of our customers, system integrator (“SI”) partners, and vendors; data security breaches of our cloud-based services and products or unauthorized access to our employees' or our customers' data; our competitive environment and changes thereto; issues in the development and use of artificial intelligence and machine learning combined with an uncertain regulatory environment; use of AI by our workforce may present risks to our business; errors or failures in our products or services, as well as service interruptions or failure of the third-party service providers we rely on; our services revenue produces lower gross margins than our license, subscription and support revenue; our product development and sales cycles are lengthy and may be affected by factors outside of our control; the impact of new regulations and laws (including, without limitation, security, privacy, artificial intelligence and machine learning, tax regulations and laws, and accounting standards); assertions by third parties that we violate their intellectual property rights; weakened global economic conditions may adversely affect the P&C insurance industry, including the rate of information technology spending; our ability to sell our services and products is highly dependent on the quality of our professional services and SI partners; the risk of losing key employees; the challenges of international operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; and other risks and uncertainties. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Guidewire's views as of the date of this press release. Guidewire anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Guidewire undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guidewire's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

