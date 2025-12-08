LG Styler® Redefines Premium Clothing Care With All-New Innovation For The Uae Market

MENAFN - AETOSWire) LG Electronics (LG) ishelping you smooth out stubborn creases with the theclothing care solution, further solidifying the nation's position as a key market for smart-home innovation and premium lifestyle technology.This next-generation StylerTM – engineered to offer stronger, faster, and easier performance compared to earlier models – perfectly aligns with the discerning tastes and dynamic lifestyles of UAE consumers, who are no strangers to luxury garments, delicate fabrics, and the region's climate-driven humidity challenges.

In a first for the LG StylerTM lineup, the newest model features a built-in Handy SteamerTM; a high-pressure, handheld unit that makes it easier to remove wrinkles from shirts and other garments with quick, high-pressure wrinkle removal and delicate fabric care, saving the hassle of having to use a separate iron. Simply hang wrinkled clothes inside the door, take out the steamer attached to the bottom of the StylerTM, and initiate the steam process with the press of a button for office threads that are crease-free.

By engaging powerful, high-pressure steam to penetrate garments, the handy steamer leaves them smooth and soft, significantly reducing the need for ironing, with its conveniently compact size allowing for easy storage inside the StylerTM.

At the heart of the new StylerTM is LG's advanced technology, where, instead of a single heater, Dual TrueSteamTM employs two heaters to boil water and generate steam, allowing for more precise control of the steam spray's volume and strength.

This innovative system delivers deeper hygienic care, too, ensuring the reduction of wrinkles and effective odor removal, while eliminating 99.9% of common allergens and bacteria, providing ultimate peace of mind for families in the UAE. And for treasured delicate fabrics such as silk and cashmere, it utilizes only one of the system's two heaters, delivering gentle fabric care through optimized steam-flow control.

Even more intricately, in implementing the exclusive new Dynamic MovingHangerTM system, the LG StylerTM can provide tailored care for a variety of garments, enhancing wrinkle care, reducing vibration, and adapting movement based on fabric type. Unlike its predecessor – the MovingHangerTM, which simply moved side-to-side for dust removal – the new system provides delicate and powerful garment care, boasting enhanced dust removal, deodorization, drying, and wrinkle mitigation with a twisting motion and rotating mechanism.

This dynamism is further complemented by the Dual Inverter HeatPumpTM, which not only ensures improved energy efficiency – a crucial consideration for environmentally conscious consumers or those with growing families and rising utility costs – but also delivers faster cycles, catering to the convenience-oriented lifestyles prevalent in the UAE.

Understanding the unique climate challenges of the UAE, LG has also equipped the new StylerTM with the innovative AutoFresh SystemTM, an addition that maintains freshness and offers precise humidity control post-cycle. It also features a powerful dehumidification function capable of removing up to 10 liters of moisture per day from the surrounding room without opening the Styler®'s door, effectively combating the region's humidity and ensuring a pleasant indoor environment while preventing clothes from becoming damp after being refreshed by LG.

For impeccable grooming, the new Styler®'s time-saving Redesigned EZ Fit PantsPressTM adopts an upgraded hanging structure that enables sharper, wrinkle-free creases without double or round wrinkles – perfect for luxury garments, delicate fabrics, and professional attire. What's more, the new Styler® features a Smart LCD Touch Display offering intuitive program selection and personalized convenience, making sophisticated clothing care incredibly effortless and accessible.

Designed to complement modern interiors, the 2025 LG StylerTM features a sleek mirrored finish – ideal for the sophisticated walk-in wardrobe or stylish space synonymous with the luxury UAE living. And in addition to its refined aesthetics, the unit now boasts an increased capacity, accommodating up to five hangers for greater wardrobe efficiency in every cycle, catering to the needs of families and individuals with extensive apparel.

