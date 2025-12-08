403
AT&T Stock Signal 08/12: Is It Time To Dial In? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade IdeaEnter your long position between $25.09 (the intraday low of its breakout) and $25.64 (Friday's intraday high).Market Index Analysis
- AT&T (T) is a member of the S&P 100 and the S&P 500. Both indices rallied close to all-time highs on low volumes and amid rising bearish pressure. The Bull Bear Power Indicator for the S&P 500 is bearish but shows a negative divergence and does not support the recent rally.
- The T D1 chart shows price action breaking out above its horizontal support zone. It also shows price action between its descending 50.0% and 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels. The Bull Bear Power Indicator turned bearish but remains above its ascending trendline. Bullish trading volumes outpace average bearish volumes over the past three weeks. T advanced less than the S&P 500, a bearish development, but bullish catalysts accumulate.
- T Entry Level: Between $25.09 and $25.64 T Take Profit: Between $29.79 and $30.66 T Stop Loss: Between $23.66 and $23.87 Risk/Reward Ratio: 3.29
