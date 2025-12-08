403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Constellation Signal 08/12: More Downside Ahead (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $357.12 (Friday's intra-day low) and $374.45 (the intra-day high of its last bullish candlestick).Market Index Analysis
- Constellation Energy (CEG) is a member of the NASDAQ 100 and the S&P 500. Both indices rallied close to all-time highs on low volumes and amid rising bearish pressure. The Bull Bear Power Indicator for the S&P 500 is bearish but shows a negative divergence and does not support the recent rally.
- The CEG D1 chart shows price action inside a bearish price channel. It also shows price action below its ascending Fibonacci Retracement Fan. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish with a descending trendline, approaching a bearish crossover. The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish trading volumes. CEG advanced far less than the S&P 500, a bearish confirmation.
- CEG Entry Level: Between $357.12 and $374.45 CEG Take Profit: Between $293.15 and $316.18 CEG Stop Loss: Between $388.47 and $400.98 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.04
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment