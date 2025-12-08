403
S&P 500 Forecast 08/12: Waiting For FOMC (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The S&P 500 showed unimpressive early Friday strength, stalled below 6900, and remained weighed down by low volume and caution ahead of the upcoming FOMC decision. Despite the choppiness, support near 6800 keeps the broader bias tilted upward.
