Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
First Swiss Platform For Digital Signature Collection Presented

First Swiss Platform For Digital Signature Collection Presented


2025-12-08 02:11:10
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The canton of St. Gallen presented Switzerland's first e-collecting project on Monday. The pilot project for the electronic collection of signatures for referendums and initiatives will start in spring 2026. This content was published on December 8, 2025 - 11:30 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de St. Gallen startet Pilotprojekt für digitale Unterschriftensammlung Original Read more: St. Gallen startet Pilotprojekt für digitale Unterschriftensam

Initiative committees can use the canton's newly developed e-collecting platform to collect signatures electronically. This prevents incorrect and multiple signatures by automatically comparing the signatures with the electoral register.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

E-collecting simplifies the collection of signatures, explained those responsible at the St. Gallen State Chancellery at a media conference. The municipalities would also be relieved by having to certify fewer handwritten signatures.

More More Swiss democracy Switzerland cracks down on fake referendum signatures

This content was published on Nov 13, 2025 Federal Chancellery cracks down on fake signatures backing popular initiatives in Switzerland.

Read more: Switzerland cracks down on fake referendum signa

MENAFN08122025000210011054ID1110453685



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search