First Swiss Platform For Digital Signature Collection Presented

Initiative committees can use the canton's newly developed e-collecting platform to collect signatures electronically. This prevents incorrect and multiple signatures by automatically comparing the signatures with the electoral register.

E-collecting simplifies the collection of signatures, explained those responsible at the St. Gallen State Chancellery at a media conference. The municipalities would also be relieved by having to certify fewer handwritten signatures.

