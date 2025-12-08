First Swiss Platform For Digital Signature Collection Presented
Initiative committees can use the canton's newly developed e-collecting platform to collect signatures electronically. This prevents incorrect and multiple signatures by automatically comparing the signatures with the electoral register.+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
E-collecting simplifies the collection of signatures, explained those responsible at the St. Gallen State Chancellery at a media conference. The municipalities would also be relieved by having to certify fewer handwritten signatures.More More Swiss democracy Switzerland cracks down on fake referendum signatures
