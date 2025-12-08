MENAFN - Frost & Sullivan) Frost RadarTM Identifies Top Innovators and Growth Leaders in Foundational LLMs and Multimodal GenAI Platforms

Frost & Sullivan highlights the companies shaping the global GenAI landscape through frontier model innovation, multimodal intelligence, and rapidly scaling platform ecosystems

LONDON, 8th December 2025 – The global market for foundational large language models (LLMs) and multimodal GenAI platforms is undergoing a period of hyper-acceleration, driven by unprecedented advances in model architectures, surging enterprise adoption, and massive investment in AI infrastructure.

According to Frost & Sullivan's latest analysis, Frost RadarTM: Foundational LLMs and Multimodal GenAI Platforms, 2025, foundational AI has become the backbone of the digital economy, enabling mission-critical applications across industries.

With growth comparable to the rise of the internet and mobile computing, the sector is experiencing triple-digit expansion in revenue, platform integration, and user adoption. The market is rapidly transitioning from text-only LLMs to true multimodal models that reason across text, image, audio, video, and code – unlocking new categories of enterprise value across healthcare, finance, insurance, manufacturing, and knowledge-intensive sectors.

Frost & Sullivan forecasts direct commercial revenue for GenAI platforms to reach $24.5 billion by 2025, fuelled by surging demand for advanced AI capabilities and large-scale ecosystem deals.

At the same time, the industry faces a critical compute bottleneck, with demand outpacing global supply of GPUs and specialized chips – driving innovation in efficient architectures, custom silicon, and edge computing.

The Frost RadarTM analysis evaluates the 12 companies redefining the AI platform race through innovation, scalability, and ecosystem impact. These providers are recognized for advancing multimodal intelligence, delivering enterprise-grade reliability, and powering the next generation of agentic AI systems.

The leading innovators include OpenAI, Google, Meta, Anthropic, Mistral, Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, DeepSeek, Cohere, Reka AI and xAI.

These companies stand out for their ability to combine frontier research with real-world deployment at scale. Frost & Sullivan's Composite Growth Index captures key metrics such as direct commercial revenue, monthly active users, model adoption, and strategic integrations, offering a holistic view of market momentum.

Many of the sector's leaders are driving the shift from traditional LLMs to multimodal and agentic AI, capable of long-context reasoning, tool use, and multi-step problem solving – advancements that mark 2025 as the“year of AI agents.”

Additionally, the emergence of“green AI” – highly efficient, smaller footprint models – reflects rising demand for privacy, low-latency processing, and on-device intelligence.

“Foundational AI is entering a new era,” said Alaa Saayed, VP & Fellow – Digital Content Services at Frost & Sullivan.“Models are evolving from unimodal systems into fully multimodal, agentic platforms capable of reasoning, taking actions, and integrating seamlessly across enterprise workflows. The companies leading this transformation are the ones delivering scalable, trustworthy, and efficient AI ecosystems that can support billions of users and real-world mission-critical applications.”

You“As AI becomes increasingly embedded into daily life and enterprise operations, the winners in this space will be those that balance breakthrough innovation with responsible governance, transparency, and global scalability,” he added.

For more insights into the foundational LLMs and multimodal GenAI platform landscape and to view the full Frost RadarTM analysis, click here.

