Scottsmiracle-Gro Give Back To Gro Program Helps Its Associates Align With Their Purpose Giving

MENAFN - 3BL) This time of year, we reflect on the great work our associates do to give back to their own communities in ways big and small.

Through our Give Back to Gro program, each associate can take a full day every year to do what matters most to them. It's an extension of our broader purpose to GroMoreGood in our communities and build a better future for everyone.

Giving Tuesday reminds us how our individual efforts create a collective force that makes a powerful impact.

Thank you to all our associates who Give Back to Gro. We're inspired by your generosity.

