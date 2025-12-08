Built For What's Next: Designing Human-Centered Workplaces In The Modern Age At Cisco

MENAFN - 3BL) At Cisco, we've been redesigning and modernizing our offices over the last few years, rebalancing the composition of space to reflect how the purpose of the workplace has evolved. Today, the office is no longer just a place to get work done. It's a destination for in-person collaboration, problem solving, career development and mentorship, and even for a stronger connection to the company culture. But everyone's days are dynamic and while they may go into the office to take part in one of these activities with colleagues, it is unlikely the only thing they're going to do while there. If employees can't find spaces to focus, take a private call, or simply pause and reset during a busy day, the perceived value of going in drops, and they'll seek other ways and places to connect with their team members.

This is why inclusion is a cornerstone of our workplace design strategy. It drives us to offer a variety of settings that support the collaborative nature of work today, while also supporting the different ways people need and want to work and interact. Today, our commitment to inclusion in the workplace continues to evolve. While we have always prioritized accessibility, we're now expanding to embrace neuroinclusion, the practice of designing environments that acknowledge and support the different ways people process information and experience their surroundings. This reflects our belief that as the workforce changes, resilient workplaces must adapt to a wide range of experiences, ways of working and also thinking.

Innovating in London

The recent renovation of one of Cisco's London offices was an opportunity to put this strategy and approach into action. Our Finsbury Circus office in Central London welcomes customers from around the world every day and enables them to experience our technology and see our culture firsthand. By reimagining this space, we wanted to set a new standard for both innovation and employee experience, showing our customers and employees what's possible when technology and human-centered design come together.

When the idea emerged to provide a workplace that was intentionally designed to create neuroinclusion, we launched an internal study to better understand what truly makes a space neuroinclusive and, ultimately, we discovered a gap. While our offices were built for collaboration, they didn't always support the full spectrum of how people think, process and recharge. With this project, we wanted to bridge that gap and create working environments where every type of mind and every mode of work could thrive.

Bringing Neuroinclusivity to Life

The key to understanding what a neuroinclusive workplace entails is recognizing that people experience and process the workplace in different ways. Sensitivities to light, sound, smells, movement and social interaction can be distracting and impact focus, wellbeing, and the overall experience in the workplace.

Based on the findings of our report, we developed a set of neuroinclusive guidelines that have since been standardized as part of our Cisco Workplace Design Playbook. In addition to our existing standards around technology, sustainability, and accessibility, we focused on key design areas that support a range of cognitive and sensory needs.

At the heart of our approach is spatial planning and sensory zoning. The office features open sight lines for easy navigation to reduce anxiety, and is intentionally arranged into high- and low-stimulation zones. This enables everyone to find collaborative spaces or individual focus areas that best align with their sensory preferences without having to sacrifice function or access. We also introduced a single-person reflection room, offering a private retreat for quick recovery from sensory overload or stress.

Lighting is designed for comfort and choice. While overhead circuit lighting remains consistent throughout, employees can seek out spaces, especially in quiet and focus areas, with dimmable lamps and low-hanging light fixtures that create a more intimate, calming atmosphere.

Air quality and thermal comfort are optimized through sensor technology, while natural ventilation and enhanced airflow in quiet zones help remove distracting odors/scents (e.g., from food or perfumes).

Acoustic comfort is achieved through thoughtful design. Soundproof meeting rooms, acoustic treatments in quiet areas, and the strategic placement of printers away from focus areas all help dampen distractions.

Colors and materials also play a key role. Calming neutral palettes are accented with pops of color and tactile natural finishes like cork and wood, helping to minimize overstimulation and making it easy to identify different zones.

Finally, technology integration is fundamental to supporting this office's adaptability and inclusivity. Cisco Spaces provides digital wayfinding, helping employees easily locate an available meeting room or workstation when needed. It also syncs the smart workplace sensors with the building management system, helping our facilities team maintain an optimal environment based on real occupancy and utilization data. Webex technology is embedded throughout, creating an equitable meeting experience for everyone whether they are in the office or joining remotely.

The Future of Work

The UK and Ireland hold an important place in Cisco's global footprint, serving as a dynamic region for innovation, collaboration and customer engagement. Our commitment here goes beyond technology; it extends to creating workspaces across the UK and Ireland that reflect the diverse needs of our employees. By investing in thoughtfully designed, inclusive environments, we can ensure that every workplace supports hybrid work, fosters creativity, and promotes well-being. Spaces like the ones we've created at London Finsbury Circus are not just offices; they are vibrant ecosystems where technology and people come together to drive impact and showcase Cisco's leadership in shaping the future of work.

While this office represents the first time we've explored deeper neuroinclusive principles in this way, these insights are now informing future projects globally, shaping the evolution of our workplaces around the world. Our commitment to neuroinclusivity is about more than just physical space; it's about creating workplaces that support and celebrate the different ways we all work best. By putting human experience at the center of our workplace strategy and driving it with purpose, we're not just preparing for what's next, we're building it, together.

