MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in the functional safety sector include the growing implementation of SOTIF standards, increasing AI safety regulations like ISO standards, and innovative safety solutions from suppliers. OEMs are prioritizing AI safety certification to enhance autonomous vehicle safety, driven by evolving standards and technologies.

The "Vehicle Functional Safety and Safety Of The Intended Functionality (SOTIF) Research Report, 2025"



As Chinese new energy vehicle manufacturers advocate "Equal Rights for Intelligent Driving," the essence of Safety of the Intended Functionality (SOTIF) in autonomous systems becomes increasingly significant. The lapse of merely 1-2 seconds between a takeover request from high-level autonomous systems and potential collisions underscores the critical nature of SOTIF. Regulations, such as the European ISO 26262, create accountability frameworks compelling Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to prioritize safety design.

Functional safety certification among OEMs and suppliers has intensified recently, with 2024 witnessing 134 certifications secured by Chinese companies, including 52 functional product certifications, up from 44 in 2023. The proliferation of SOTIF standards deployment is tangible, with over 20 OEMs and suppliers, such as Great Wall Motor and FAW Hongqi, incorporating SOTIF processes and achieving pre-certification.

In a significant regulatory move, December 2024 marked the release of ISO/PAS 8800:2024, "Road Vehicles - Safety and Artificial Intelligence," by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). This standard orchestrates the safety management of AI systems in vehicles and provides a thorough framework for the automotive industry's AI integration. Key focuses include the AI safety lifecycle, safety requirements, design, verification processes, system analysis, and data safety.

ISO foresees the inclusion of AI safety requisites in the upcoming third edition of ISO 26262, set for 2027. This will entail addressing failure modes in deep learning models and safety mechanisms. OEMs will be mandated to establish comprehensive AI development lifecycle management systems encompassing data transparency, model training, deployment verification, and more.

Complementing this, in January 2024, SC 42 released ISO/IEC TR 5469:2024, "Artificial Intelligence - Functional Safety and AI Systems," pinpointing intersections between traditional functional safety systems and AI technology development. It lays bare AI technology's unique characteristics and risks, elaborating on harnessing AI in safety systems.

Leading suppliers are innovating to address AI system safety hurdles. Bosch has pioneered an AI Safety mechanism, employing its AI safety expertise throughout the development phases of functional safety for advanced intelligent driving, ensuring all-encompassing safety. The Machine Learning Development V-Model Process is a novel approach integrating traditional models with data-driven engineering, standardizing ML system development processes.

Jingwei Hirain has introduced HIRAIN FuSa AI Agent, an autonomous functional safety mechanism facilitating hazard analysis, risk assessments, and continual R&D testing to maintain vehicle safety. Concurrently, NVIDIA unveiled NVIDIA Halos at GTC 2025, a robust safety framework amalgamating its automotive safety solutions and AI research for autonomous vehicles.

NVIDIA Halos is structured across three tiers, encompassing technological, developmental, and computational levels, supported by NVIDIA's AI Systems Inspection Lab. This facility, accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board, integrates safety, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance testing, aligning with third-party certification entities like TUV and vehicle certification agencies.

