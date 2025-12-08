The Gnar Company Featured In AWS Transform Launch, Achieving 60-75% Efficiency Gains In Enterprise Modernization

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Gnar Company, a Boston-based custom software and AI solutions consultancy, was featured as a key customer success story in Amazon Web Services' launch of AWS Transform, the industry's first agentic AI application modernization service.

Featured prominently on AWS's official website, The Gnar Company demonstrated remarkable results using the platform: a 60% timeline reduction for customer API migrations and 75% reduction for Angular to React migrations across multiple projects.

"AWS Transform has been instrumental to our project success, delivering dramatic efficiency gains across multiple client engagements," said Mike Stone, Co-Founder of The Gnar Company. "We look forward to continued collaboration with AWS as we continue to deliver impactful results for our client partners."

AWS Transform, now generally available, uses agentic AI to automate code transformations that traditionally consume 20-30% of enterprise development resources, reducing execution time by over 80% in many cases.

The Gnar Company joins notable AWS Transform customers including Air Canada, Twitch, MongoDB, Coupang, and Deloitte in showcasing the platform's transformative impact on modernization initiatives.

About The Gnar Company

The Gnar Company is a Boston-based software consultancy specializing in large-scale technical debt remediation and modernization. With a 100% U.S.-based team and decades of enterprise experience, The Gnar serves clients from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at .