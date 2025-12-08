Indigo Turmoil Sees 500+ Flight Cancellations Baggage Delayed? Here's What To Do, How To Claim Refunds

MENAFN - Live Mint) IndiGo has been facing massive passenger outrage over the delay in locating and delivering thousands of stranded baggage, with social media flooded with photos of luggage piling up at airports after a slew of flight cancellations. Although the budget carrier's operations have been slowly recovering, IndiGo on Monday cancelled over 500 flights from six metro airports – marking the seventh day of operational disruptions.

On Sunday, 8 December, the government ordered IndiGo to“trace and deliver all baggage separated from passengers due to disruptions within 48 hours”. By Saturday, the airline had delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across India, the government said.

How to get back your baggage

- Passengers are required to file a Property Irregularity Report (PIR) at the airport in case your luggage is misplaced or the delivery is delayed. IndiGo is responsible for tracing the luggage, arranging its delivery, and providing compensation for extended delays in line with aviation regulations.

Note: IndiGo states that passengers must exit the baggage delivery area after reporting lost/damaged baggage to an IndiGo representative and filing a formal complaint.

- As per IndiGo, passengers are required to file a formal complaint at the destination airport in case baggage is lost.“Any baggage receipt without a complaint issued against it is considered to be delivered correctly and in good condition,” states the airline.

An IndiGo official works on a laptop next to heaps of passengers' luggage at the Indira Gandhi International Airport amid IndiGo flight disruptions, in New Delhi on 8 December 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

You can also keep a track on your checked-in baggage, or delays.

– Go to Lost Baggage section of IndiGo, and click on the link mentioned. You can also get the direct link by clicking here

- Enter the details as required and click submit to receive information about your baggage.

Luggage piles up at the airport as Indigo staff work to deliver delayed and misplaced bags to passengers' addresses after the airline cancelled flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Naveen Sharma)

Amid the chaos and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) probe into the widespread disruptions, IndiGo informed its passengers that they would be given a full refund on all cancellations and reschedule requests on bookings with travel dates between 5 December 2025 and 15 December 2025.

How to claim your refund?

- Open the official IndiGo website or mobile app and navigate to the“Manage Booking” option. Enter your PNR or booking reference and your last name to check the status of your flight.

- If the airline cancels your flight, you can either claim a full refund or rebook on the next available flight at no extra charge. For domestic flights delayed by more than six hours, you are entitled to choose between an alternate flight departing within six hours or a full refund.

- After assessing your situation, go to the IndiGo refund page and select“Cancellation / Refund for Cancelled Flight.” After that, just enter your PNR, email ID and passenger details, then submit the request.

IndiGo crisis: Show-cause notice to Elbers, DGCA probe

– DGCA set up a four-member panel to probe the disruptions. It consists of Joint DG Sanjay Brahamane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, senior Flight Operations Inspector Kapil Manglik, and Flight Operations Inspector Lokesh Rampal.

– The panel is likely to summon the airline's CEO Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer Isidre Porquera on Wednesday, 10 December – mentioned a report by PTI citing sources.

- In a statement issued on Monday, IndiGo said it is set to operate over 1800 flights. The airline claimed that it has optimised operations and that the on-time performance has improved to 91% across the network.