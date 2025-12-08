403
M 7.6 Quake Hits Northern Japan, Tsunami Observed
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 on the Richter scale shook off northern Japan on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage from the 11:15 p.m. (1415 GMT) quake.
The weather agency issued a tsunami advisory for waves of up to 3 meters for coastal areas of Aomori, Hokkaido, Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures. According to the agency, a 40-cm tsunami was observed off the coast of Aomori Prefecture.
The tremor originated at a depth of about 50 km off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture, about 600 km north of Tokyo. The quake measured upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hachinohe city in Aomori Prefecture. (end)
