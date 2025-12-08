Nextnrg Welcomes DOE's Energy Dominance Financing Program As A Direct Affirmation Of Its Technology Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, FL, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today welcomed the U.S. Department of Energy's newly announced Energy Dominance Financing Program (EDFP), calling it a direct validation of the company's long-term technology roadmap and operating philosophy.

The EDFP provides federal loan guarantees for projects that expand grid supply, unlock additional output from existing infrastructure, and improve power system reliability-all foundational capabilities of the NextNRG Utility Operating System® and the company's broader integrated energy platform.

Federal Priorities Aligned with NextNRG's Core Capabilities

The DOE's program highlights four national priorities that directly mirror the outcomes NextNRG's technology is designed to deliver:



Grid Reliability: EDFP prioritizes technologies that enhance system stability. NextNRG's Utility Operating System delivers real-time visibility, predictive analytics, and automated controls that help utilities meet reliability and adequacy requirements with measurable results.

More Output from Existing Assets: The program rewards upgrades that increase capacity without new large-scale construction. NextNRG's software identifies unused generation potential, optimizes dispatch, and increases delivered output while reducing cost per megawatt.

Repowering and Reusing Legacy Energy Sites: EDFP supports projects that repurpose retired coal, oil, gas, or nuclear infrastructure. NextNRG's platform integrates thermal, renewable, and storage assets through a unified control layer, reducing technical risk and accelerating deployment timelines. Modernized Operations & Transparent Reporting: EDFP favors platforms with strong operational data and compliance reporting. NextNRG provides continuous monitoring, automated documentation, and system-level insights aligned with federal review standards.

A Clear Endorsement of NextNRG's Strategic Direction

For years, NextNRG has invested in developing a unified, software-defined operating system for utilities and mission-critical facilities. The EDFP announcement affirms that the federal government is now prioritizing the same approach; maximizing output, modernizing operations, and increasing resilience through intelligent infrastructure.

NextNRG believes this policy direction will accelerate market adoption, broaden financing pathways, and further strengthen confidence among utilities, investors, and technology partners.

Statement from Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO

“The Energy Dominance Financing Program is a significant signal from the federal government. It confirms that the future of the grid relies on maximizing existing infrastructure, improving reliability, and deploying smarter operating technologies. These are the foundational principles behind the Utility Operating System. This program is not just a tailwind; it is a direct affirmation of the strategy we have pursued and the partnerships that support it. We look forward to helping utilities nationwide activate projects under this new framework.”

Next Steps for Partners and Developers

NextNRG encourages utilities, project developers, and financing partners to review the EDFP guidelines. The company believes that many projects in its current pipeline-including microgrids, grid-modernization upgrades, and repowering initiatives-may qualify for federal support. NextNRG stands ready to assist partners in evaluating eligibility and preparing strong technical submissions.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.

At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit .

